Eibar vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2022–23 

Eibar will host Granada at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Monday night in another gameweek of the Segunda Division campaign.

Los Armeros have had mixed results in the league so far, suffering their first defeat last time out in a 2-1 verdict against Leganes. Peru Nolaskoain came off the bench to score a late equaliser for Gaizka Garitano's men after Rober's first-half dismissal.

Eibar have picked up seven points from four games and are ninth in the league table. They will now look to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways on Monday.

Granada, meanwhile, started their season in brilliant fashion but also fell to their first defeat of the campaign last weekend. They were beaten 1-0 by newly promoted Andorra. Granada fell a goal behind in the opening six minutes of the game but couldn't bag an equaliser despite being the more dominant team in attack.

The visitors sit fourth in the league standings with 11 points from four games. They are just two points behind Las Palmas and could go top with a win on Monday.

Eibar vs Granada Head-to-Head

In the last ten meetings between Eibar and Granada, the former have won seven times, while Granada have won just once. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in La Liga last year, which the Nazaríes won 4-1.

Eibar Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W

Granada Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W

Eibar vs Granada Team News

Eibar

Rober received a red card last time out and is suspended for Monday's game. Alvaro Vadillo is out with an injury and will be absent as well.

Injured: Alvaro Vadillo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rober

Unavailable: None

Granada

Raul Torrente and Carlos Neva are out with injury and will not feature for the visitors next week. Ignasi Miquel came off injured last time out and could also miss out.

Injured: Raul Torrente, Carlos Neva

Doubtful: Ignasi Miquel

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Eibar vs Granada Predicted XIs

Eibar (4-2-3-1): Yoel Rodriguez; Alvaro Tejeto, Juan Berrocal, Anaitz Arbilla, Jose Rios; Sergio Alvarez, Matheus Pereira; Jose Corpas, Javier Munoz, Stoichkov; Gustavo Blanco

Granada (4-2-3-1): Andre Ferreira; Ricard Sanchez, Miguel Rubio, Erick Cabaco, Quini; Sergio Alonzo, Yann Bodiger; Myrto Uzuni, Antonio Puertas, Matías Arezo; Jorge Molina

Eibar vs Granada Prediction

Eibar's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak in the league, and they will look to bounce back here. They have won their two games on home turf this season and will fancy their chances.

Granada, meanwhile, saw their three-game winning streak come to an end last weekend. Both teams have been solid this season but might need to settle for a point next week.

Prediction: Eibar 1-1 Granada

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav