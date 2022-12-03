Eibar vs Huesca Prediction and Betting Tips | December 4, 2022 

SD Eibar and SD Huesca will battle for three points in a Segunda Division matchday 18 fixture on Sunday (December 4).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Cartagena SAD last weekend. They went ahead through Yanis Rahmani in the tenth minute, but second-half goals from Armando Sadiku and Alfredo Ortuno helped Cartagena complete a comeback win.

Huesca, meanwhile, had to settle for a share of the spoils in a goalless stalemate against Sporting Gijon at home in a game that was largely dominated by the visitors.

The draw saw the Aragon outfit drop to tenth in the standings, having garnered 24 points from 17 games. Eibar, meanwhile, are three points better off in eighth place and are just one point behind the playoffs.

Eibar vs Huesca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Huesca have four wins from their last eight games against Eibar. Two games ended in draws, the same number of wins Huesca have.

Their most recent competitive meeting in January saw Eibar claim a 2-1 home win. They also squared off in a pre-season friendly in July that saw Eibar triumph 3-1.

Eibar's defeat to Cartagena snapped their six-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Huesca have managed just one win from their last five games across competitions.

Six of Eibar's last eight games across competitions have produced fewer than three goals.

Five of Huesca's last six games across competitions have seen at least one team keep a clean sheet and have also produced fewer than three goals.

Huesca are winless in their last four away games across competitions.

Eibar are unbeaten in nine home games across competitions this season, winning six.

Eibar vs Huesca Prediction

The two teams are in a tight race for the playoffs, with Eibar hot on the heels of the top six.

The Basque side's good form has been due to their strong home record, as they haven't lost at home in front of their fans this season.

That should continue in a narrow home win for Eibar, who should also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Eibar 1-0 Huesca

Eibar vs Huesca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Eibar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

