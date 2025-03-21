Eibar vs Huesca Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2025

Eibar will host Huesca at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Segunda Division campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result that would move them up the league table as they continue to make a late push for the promotion playoff spots.

Eibar were disappointed to only get a point in their goalless draw against relegation-threatened Sporting de Ferrol last weekend but remain unbeaten in their last four league games. The hosts are currently sat in 14th place, six points clear of the relegation zone but could also move as high as ninth place with maximum points on home turf this weekend.

Huesca have dropped to fifth place in recent weeks, 10 points above Sunday’s hosts after suffering back-to-back league losses against Tenerife and more recently Levante. The visitors were unbeaten in their previous 14 league outings and will be keen to return to winning ways this weekend.

Eibar vs Huesca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 27 previous occasions going into Sunday’s meeting. Eibar have won 11 of those games, and five have ended in draws while Huesca have won the remaining 10.

The hosts have gotten on the scoresheet in all but one of the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have won just two of their last 10 games in this fixture.

Oscenses are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Eibar have scored 29 goals in 31 league games so far. Only Cartagena & Racing de Ferrol (18) and Tenerife & Burgos (26) have scored less in the Spanish second division.

Huesca have conceded 27 goals in the division this season. Only Mirandes and Elche (25) have conceded fewer.

Eibar vs Huesca Prediction

Armagiñak are comfortable favorites going into this weekend's clash as they will receive a slight boost from their home advantage and much better form of late. The hosts will, however, need to be at their best if they are to get all three points.

Oscenses will only need to get over their recent lapses to ensure they pick up a point and will be boosted by their impressive away record which is the fifth-best in the division.

Prediction: Eibar 1-1 Huesca

Eibar vs Huesca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts’ last nine games have featured fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of their last seven matchups)

