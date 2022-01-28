Eibar vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

Eibar and Huesca will trade tackles in a matchday 25 fixture in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to build on their 2-0 away victory over Almeria in a top-of-the-table clash on Tuesday. Exposito and Quique scored in either half to inspire the win for the Basque outfit.

Huesca fell to a 2-1 defeat to Ponferradina on home turf. Daniel Ojeda scored a brace either side of Pablo Martinez's goal to help his side secure all three points.

The defeat left the Aragonese in 15th spot, having garnered 30 points from 24 matches so far. Eibar's promotion quest is still on track as they currently lead the way at the summit on 46 points, with their win on Tuesday having moved them above Almeria.

Eibar vs Huesca Head-to-Head

Huesca were victorious in five of their previous nine matches against Eibar. Two matches ended in draws, the same number of wins that Saturday's hosts have to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in August when goals from Joaquin Munoz and Jaime Seoane helped Huesca secure a 2-0 victory on matchday one of the current campaign.

Eibar form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Huesca form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-L

Eibar vs Huesca Team News

Eibar

Franchu is the only fitness concern for the hosts as he has been ruled out with a ligament injury.

Injury: Franchu

Suspension: None

Huesca

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Eibar vs Huesca Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yoel Rodríguez; Tono, Xabier Etxeita, Anaitz Arbilla, Alvaro Tejero; Sergio Alvarez, Javier Munoz; Stoichov, Edu Exposito, Jose Corpas; Fran Sol

Huesca Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andres Fernandez (GK); Florian Miguel, Ignasi Miquel, Pablo Insua, Andrei Ratiu; Marc Mateu, Jaime Seoane, Juan Carlos; David Ferreiro, Daniel Escriche, Joaquin Munoz

Eibar vs Huesca Prediction

Huesca's historic record against Eibar means they will fancy their chances here. However, the home side have promotion aspirations and are unlikely to let up in their quest for an automatic return to the top-flight.

Eibar's expansive style of play could see Huesca create enough chances to find the back of the net. But we are backing Gaizka Garitano's side to secure a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Eibar 3-1 Huesca

Edited by Peter P