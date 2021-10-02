Eibar vs Ibiza prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Ibiza will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 season at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua where Eibar await them for a clash in the Segunda Division.

Surprisingly, the Celestes are the only side in the Spanish second-tier yet to taste a defeat after seven games. But that doesn't mean they've been overly impressive.

Juan Carcedo's side has seen only two wins during that run, drawing all five other games, in what's been an interesting run for them so far.

Their most recent victory came only last weekend when the Balearic Islands side defeated Burgos 2-0 at home, courtesy of goals from Mateusz Bogusz and Ekain Zenitagoia.

Just two positions below them in sixth place is Eibar, who've accumulated an identical number of points but trail them courtesy of an inferior goal-difference.

Los Armeros were relegated into the second-tier after seven years in La Liga. Now they're aiming to make a quick return to the top-flight, having started the new campaign brightly.

Gaizka Garitano is the new man in-charge, succeeding the popular Jose Luis Mendilibar, who'd led the side for six years from 2015.

But after the club's relegation last season, the Spaniard opted against renewing his contract and stepped down.

Eibar vs Ibiza Head-To-Head

The sides haven't clashed since 2005.

Eibar Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Ibiza Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-W

Eibar vs Ibiza Team News

Eibar

Los Armeros are without any known injuries and manager Gaizka Garitano has a full-fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ibiza

Much like their Basque Country rivals, the Celestes, too, are injury-free with all their first-team stars available for selection.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Eibar vs Ibiza Predicted XI

Eibar (3-4-3): Ander Cantero; Esteban Burgos, Xabier Etxeita, Antonio Glauder; Rober Correa, Javier Munoz, Edu Exposito, Tono; Jose Corpas, Fran Sol, Juan Diego Martinez.

Ibiza (4-3-3): German Parreno; Miguel Angel, David Goldar, Juan Fernandez, David Morillas; Kevin Appin, Manu Molina, Ekain Zenitagoia; Antonio David Rey, Sergio Castel, Mateusz Bogusz.

Eibar vs Ibiza Prediction

Both sides are unbeaten in their last few games, so expect a tough encounter.

However, a leaky defense in both camps means the side with the more cutting edge has the chance to walk away with all three points.

Prediction: Eibar 2-2 Ibiza

Edited by Shardul Sant

