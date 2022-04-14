Eibar vs Las Palmas prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Eibar host Las Palmas at the Municipal de Ipurua in the Spanish Segunda Division on Friday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Eibar are currently top of the table, one point ahead of Almeria in 2nd. Gaizka Garitano's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won only two of their last five games. They will look to bounce back with a win against Las Palmas on Friday.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, are currently 7th in the league, with a win potentially taking them up to 6th. Garcia Pimienta's side have been in great form of late, having won their last four games on the trot. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Eibar on Friday.

SD Eibar @SDEibar Partidazo

Orsaixan 15:30tatik aurrera

Taquilla 16:30tatik aurrera 🎟️

Tabernak 🥤

Aplaudidores



𝗗𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗸 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗼!



¡𝗝𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗼𝘀 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘀 𝗺á𝘀 𝗳𝘂𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗲𝘀! Partidazo #EibarLasPalmas 🏟️Orsaixan 15:30tatik aurreraTaquilla 16:30tatik aurrera 🎟️Tabernak 🥤Aplaudidores𝗗𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗸 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗼!¡𝗝𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗼𝘀 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘀 𝗺á𝘀 𝗳𝘂𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗲𝘀! ✔️ Partidazo #EibarLasPalmas 🏟️✔️ Orsaixan 15:30tatik aurrera 🏪✔️ Taquilla 16:30tatik aurrera 🎟️✔️ Tabernak 🥤✔️ Aplaudidores👏💙 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗸 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗼! ❤️ 🔵 ¡𝗝𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗼𝘀 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘀 𝗺á𝘀 𝗳𝘂𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗲𝘀! 🔴 https://t.co/8Z2lIIHVWV

Both sides are looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Eibar vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head

Eibar have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Las Palmas winning the other.

Eibar came away as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Stoichkov's first-half strike was enough to secure the win on the night.

Eibar Form Guide: L-D-W-D-W

Las Palmas Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Eibar vs Las Palmas Team News

Eibar

Frederico Venancio and Alvaro Tejero will both miss the game due to suspensions. Meanwhile, Franchu and Roberto Correa are both out injured.

Injured: Franchu, Roberto Correa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Frederico Venancio, Alvaro Tejero

Las Palmas

Las Palmas have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win over Amorebieta last time out. Adalberto Penaranda and Enzo Loiodice are both still out injured.

Injured: Adalberto Penaranda, Enzo Loiodice

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eibar vs Las Palmas Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ander Cantero; Antonio Cristian, Sergio Alvarez, Esteban Burgos; Tono, Edu Exposito, Javier Munoz, Anaitz Arbilla; Stoichkov; Gustavo Blanco, Fran Sol

Las Palmas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alvaro Valles; Benito, Raul Navas, Saul Coco, Alvaro Lemos; Kirian Rodriguez, Omenuke Mfulu; Alberto Moleiro, Jonathan Viera, Roberto Gonzalez; Armando Sadiku

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Eibar vs Las Palmas Prediction

Despite Las Palmas being in better form, it's hard to see Eibar dropping points in this game.

We predict a tight game, with Eibar coming away with the win.

Prediction: Eibar 2-1 Las Palmas

Edited by Adit Jaganathan