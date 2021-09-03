Eibar vs Leganes prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Looking to end their winless start to the Segunda Liga campaign, Leganes take a trip to the Ipurua Municipal Stadium to face Eibar on Saturday.

The hosts, on the other hand, claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Burgos last time out and will be looking to build on that performance.

Eibar picked up their first win of the new Segunda Liga season last Sunday when they beat Burgos 1-0 away from home.

Thirty-year-old Spaniard José Corpas came up trumps for Los Armeros as he scored the only goal of the game in the 76th minute.

Prior to that, Eibar failed to pick up a point from their opening two games as they suffered defeats against Huesca and SD Ponferradina.

Head coach Gaizka Garitano will now hope his side can build on their recent win and pick up the win to get their season up and running.

Meanwhile, Leganes were denied their first win of the season last time out as they fell to a 2-1 loss against UD Ibiza Eivissa.

Following an uneventful first half, Sergio Castel Martinez and Ekain Zenitagoia scored on either side of José Manuel Arnáiz’s equalizer to hand UD Ibiza Eivissa the win.

This followed a disappointing goalless draw against 10-man Burgos in their league curtain-raiser.

Leganes head into Saturday’s game having won just one of their last five games in all competitions and will be looking to end this poor spell.

Eibar vs Leganes Head-To-Head

With nine wins from their previous 20 meetings, Eibar head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. Leganes have picked up five wins, while six games have ended in draws.

Eibar Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Leganes Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-D

Eibar vs Leganes Team News

Eibar

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Leganes

Similarly, have no known injuries ahead of the game and we expect head coach Asier Garitano to name his stronger starting XI. Kenneth Omeruo, Gaku Shibasaki and Yoel Barcenas will not be available as they are currently on international duty with their respective nations.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kenneth Omeruo, Gaku Shibasaki, Yoel Barcenas

Eibar vs Leganes Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ander Cantero; Esteban Burgos, Álvaro Tejero, Toño, Anaitz Arbilla; Javi Munoz, Ager Aketxe, Miguel Atienza; Jose Corpas, Stoichkov, Yanis Rahmani; Gustavo Blanco

Leganes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asier Riesgo; Unai Bustinza, Rodri Tarin, Javier Hernandez, Jonathan Silva; Luis Perea, Recio; Sergi Palencia, Naim Garcia, José Manuel Arnáiz; Sabin Merino

Eibar vs Leganes Prediction

After a shaky start to the season, both sides find themselves separated by two points in the bottom half of the table. However, Eibar have picked up four wins and two draws from their last seven games across all competitions and we anticipate this trend will continue with the hosts coming out triumphant.

Prediction: Eibar 2-1 Leganes

