Eibar vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Eibar welcome Levante to the Municipal de Ipurua in a round 30 clash of the 2020-21 La Liga season on Saturday.

The hosts are smack-dab in the middle of a relegation battle, sitting 19th in the table and three points behind 17th-placed Elche. Meanwhile, Levante are 11th in the table, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Eibar's fortunes in March included losses to Cadiz and Villarreal before a 1-1 draw away to Athletic Bilbao. Los Armeros extended their winless streak in La Liga to 12 games last week with a limp 0-2 defeat away to Real Madrid.

Levante's only three wins in their last 11 La Liga games have come away to Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and at home to Valencia. However, the Granotas lost to struggling Huesca last time out, a 2-0 defeat at home.

✅ Brace

✅ 10th goal of the season.

✅ Three points for @SDHuesca.



🔥 @RafaMir33 was on fire in #LevanteHuesca! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/55JFIs2lIm — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) April 2, 2021

Eibar vs Levante Head-to-Head

Draws have been the result in five of the last 10 games between Eibar and Levante, with the Basque side winning twice while the Granotas have won thrice. All victories for either side have come at home.

The two teams last met in January, with Levante grabbing a 2-1 win at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Advertisement

Eibar form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-L-D

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-L-D

Eibar vs Levante Team News

Eibar

Jose Luis Mendilibar will be without Bryan Gil for the game, with the winger ruled out through injury. However, he was suspended for the game and would have missed it anyway. Takashi Inui should replace him in the lineup.

Cote has recovered and ought to retake his spot at left-back. Roberto Correa, Yoshinori Muto, Edu Exposito and Recio are still recovering from minor injuries and are unlikely to feature.

Injured: Bryan Gil, Pedro Bigas

Doubtful: Rober Correa, Yoshinori Muto, Edu Exposito, Recio

Suspended: Bryan Gil

Levante

Advertisement

Paco Lopez will continue to be without Nikola Vukcevic, José Campaña and Jorge Miramon, who are ruled out through injury. Gonzalo Melero has returned to training but may lack match-fitness.

Paco Lopez lost Nikola Vukcevic to injury during the international break. The Montenegran has joined fellow midfielders José Campaña and Gonzalo Melero on the sidelines. Jorge Miramon has also been ruled out with a calf strain.

Injured: Nikola Vukcevic, José Campaña, Jorge Miramon

Doubtful: Gonzalo Melero

Suspended: None

Eibar vs Levante Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Dmitrovic (GK); Alejandro Pozo, Paulo Oliveira, Anaitz Arbilla, Cote; Aleix Garcia, Papakouli Diop, Sergio Alvarez; Pedro Leon, Kike Garcia, Takashi Inui

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez (GK); Coke, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Carlos Clerc; Jorge de Frutos, Nemanja Radoja, Ruben Rochina, Enis Bardhi; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

Eibar vs Levante Prediction

Eibar are without a win in their last 13 games while Levante have only won two of their last 11 games. The hosts look bereft of ideas and are set for the drop.

Levante do have it in them to raise their game when needed, and Jose Luis Morales should find the net. We expect a narrow win for Levante in a closely-fought contest.

Prediction: Eibar 0-1 Levante