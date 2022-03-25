Eibar vs Lugo prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

The Segunda Division continues this weekend and will see Eibar host Lugo at the Ipurua Municipal on Saturday night.

Eibar played out a 2-2 draw against Ponferradina in their last game. The league leaders found themselves two goals down at the break and were staring down a second defeat in their last three games. Goals from Fernando Llorente and Fran Sol in the final 15 minutes of the game, however, secured a valuable point for Los Armeros.

The hosts sit at the top of the league table with 63 points from 32 games. They will now be looking to widen their lead at the top with a win this weekend.

Lugo played out a 1-1 draw against Real Oviedo last time out. They looked set to come away with all three points before Fernando Seoane gave away a penalty in the dying minutes of the game.

Lugo sit 11th in the Segunda Division with 42 points from 32 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they make a late push for the playoff spots.

Eibar vs Lugo Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between Eibar and Lugo. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won twice. The other four meetings between the sides have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. The game ended 2-2.

Eibar Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W

Lugo Form Guide: D-D-W-D-L

Eibar vs Lugo Team News

Eibar

Fernando Llorente received a red card last time out and he has now been suspended from Saturday's game. Franchu and Sergio Alvarez are both injured and are set to miss out as well.

Injured: Franchu, Sergio Alvarez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Fernando Llorente

Lugo

Joselu, David Mayoral and Alex Perez are all injured and will not be part of the team on Saturday. Chris Ramos is out with a viral infection.

Injured: Joselu, David Mayoral, Alex Perez

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Chris Ramos

Suspended: None

Eibar vs Lugo Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ander Cantero (GK); Tono, Frederico Venancio, Anaitz Arbilla, Rober; Miguel Atienza, Javier Munoz; Quique, Edu Exposito, Jose Corpas; Stoichov

Lugo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oscar Whalley (GK); Ricard Sanchez, Alberto Rodriguez, Diego Alende, Orest Lebedenko; Pablo Claveria, Carlos Pita, Juanpe; Jaume Cuellar, Jose Angel Carrillo, Iriome Gonzalez

Eibar vs Lugo Prediction

Eibar have lost just one of their last 13 league games. A win on Saturday will see them hold the best home record in the league and they will be targeting that.

Lugo have won just one of their last seven league games and have drawn five times in that period. They have played out 18 draws this season, the most in the top two tiers of Spanish football. They could, however, see defeat when they face the league leaders this weekend.

Prediction: Eibar 2-1 Lugo

