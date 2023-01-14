Eibar vs Malaga Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15, 2023 

SD Eibar and Malaga will battle for three points in a Segunda Division matchday 23 fixture on Sunday (January 15).

The hosts are coming off a narrow 1-0 victory over UD Ibiza at the same venue last weekend. Stoichkov's 31st-minute strike was enough to decide the game.

Malaga, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Tenerife at home. Both goals came after the break, with Ruben Castro cancelling out Samuel Shashoua's 75th-minute opener for the visitors.

The stalemate means the Andalusians occupy 21st spot with 20 points, two points away from safety. Eibar, with 40 points, still lead the way at the summit and have a three-point cushion over third-placed Levante.

Eibar vs Malaga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eibar have seven wins from their last 21 games against Malaga. Eight games have ended in a draw, while Malaga have six wins.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Eibar claim a 1-0 away win.

Eibar are unbeaten in five league games, winning four.

Five of their last eight games have produced at least three goals.

Eibar are unbeaten in their last clashes with Malaga, winning four.

Five of Malaga's last six away games have seen both teams score.

Eibar are unbeaten in 11 home league games this term, winning eight, and boast the second-best home record in the league.

Eibar vs Malaga Prediction

Eibar are well-poised to claim automatic promotion to La Liga, and a win will solidify their hold on top spot. The Azulgrana have been formidable at home this season, going unbeaten in all 11 league games in front of their fans.

That does not augur well for a Malaga side without a win against Eibar in their last six attempts. Pepe Mel's side are deep in the relegation zone and will need to start racking up points to avoid the drop.

Despite their need for points, Malaga are unlikely to pose much of a threat to an in-form Eibar side. The hosts should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Eibar 2-0 Malaga

Eibar vs Malaga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Eibar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes