Eibar vs Mallorca prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

A place in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey will be up for grabs when Eibar and Mallorca square off at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts head into the game on a three-game winning streak, while the visitors have lost each of their last two games.

Eibar continued their fine run of results last Friday as they claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Real Sociedad B on home turf.

Gaizka Garitano’s men have now won each of their most recent three games, while they are unbeaten in their last four.

They now head to the Copa del Rey where they claimed a 2-1 win over Gernika Club in their opening game before seeing off Tenerife by the same scoreline in their subsequent outing.

Mallorca, on the other hand, opened their Copa del Rey campaign with a 2-0 victory over Gimnástica Segoviana before thrashing UD Llanera 6-0 in round 2.

However, they head into Wednesday’s game on a two-game losing streak, including a 1-0 defeat against Barcelona on Sunday.

Mallorca are currently on a three-game winning run against Eibar and will aim to maintain their dominance in this fixture.

Eibar vs Mallorca Head-To-Head

Mallorca have the clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming four wins from the last five meetings between the sides.

Eibar Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W

Mallorca Form Guide: W-D-W-L-L

Eibar vs Mallorca Team News

Eibar

Eibar will take to the pitch without Franchu, who has been sidelined through a ruptured cruciate ligament injury. Ander Cantero recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game.

Injured: Franchu

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ander Cantero

Mallorca

Lago Junior, Matthew Hoppe, Antonio Raillo and Dominik Greif are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Lago Junior, Matthew Hoppe, Antonio Raillo, Dominik Greif

Suspended: None

Eibar vs Mallorca Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yoel Rodríguez; Róber; Esteban Burgos, Xabier Etxeita, Cristian Glaude, Roberto Olabe; Miguel Atienza; Quique, Yanis Rahmani, Ager Aketxe; Fernando Llorente

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-4-2): Manolo Reina; Jaume Costa, Martin Valjent, Franco Russo, Pablo Maffeo; Antonio Sanchez, Rodrigo Battaglia, Ruiz de Galarreta, Kang-in Lee; Abdon Prats, Daniel Rodriguez

Eibar vs Mallorca Prediction

Mallorca are going through a tough spell right now, losing each of their last two games, while conceding five goals in that time.

In contrast, the hosts have been in fine form and we predict they will keep the juggernaut rolling and come out victorious on Wednesday.

Prediction: Eibar 2-1 Mallorca

Edited by Peter P