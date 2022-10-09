Eibar vs Mirandes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10, 2022 

Eibar will host Mirandes at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Monday (October 10) night in the Segunda Division campaign.

Los Armeros have had mixed results this season. They held on for a goalless draw against Real Zaragoza in their last league outing despite finishing with nine men after Frederico Venacio and Javier Munoz' dismissals. Eibar are fifth in the standings with 14 points from eight games.

Mirandes, meanwhile, have endured a sluggish start to their league campaign and are in the drop zone. They, however, came from behind to pick up a point in their 3-3 draw against Las Palmas last time out. After Manu Garcia's strike, a Raul Garcia quickfire double in the final two minutes of the game helped level the scores.

The visitors have picked up just six points from eight games and are 19th in the standings. They need to pick up points to avoid a battle for survival.

Eibar vs Mirandes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between Eibar and Mirandes. The hosts have won four of those games, while the visitors have won twice.

There have been four draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup. which ended 1-1.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games in this fixture.

Los Armeros have picked up 12 points from 12 at home in the Segunda Division this season.

Mirandes have the second-worst offensive record on the road in the league this season, with just one goal scored.

Eibar are the third-highest scoring team in the league this season, scoring 12.

Eibar vs Mirandes Prediction

Eibar are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last four league games. They have won their last four games at home and will fancy their chances here.

Mirandes are also unbeaten in their last two games, although they have won just one game all season. They have lost their last three on the road and could see that streak extend here.

Prediction: Eibar 2-1 Mirandes

Eibar vs Mirandes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Eibar

Tip 2 - Mirandes to concede first: Yes (The visitors have conceded the first goal in five of their last seven games.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in all but one of their last five matchups.)

