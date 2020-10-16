Eibar vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | LaLiga 2020-21

There will be La Liga action this weekend after the international break, with Eibar hosting Osasuna on Sunday at the Estadio Municipal de Iburua.

The matchday six fixture will see 11th-placed Osasuna trade tackles with the 14th-placed hosts, with three points at stake in the Basque country.

Eibar showed great tenacity to pick up a 2-1 away victory to Real Valldolid despite being a man down a fortnight ago, while Osasuna were toothless in their goalless friendly draw with Deportivo Alaves last weekend.

Eibar vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Eibar and Osasuna have met on 19 occasions in the past and the visitors have the superior head-to-head record.

The Pamplona side have seven victories to their name, scoring 22 goals and conceding 19, while the hosts picked up a win on five occasions. Seven games ended in a draw.

The most recent meeting between the pair came in a friendly fixture in September when both sides had to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Eibar form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Osasuna form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Eibar vs Osasuna Team News

Eibar

Coach Jose Luis Mendilibar will be without Sergio Kubero (foot) and Jose Angel (knee) who are both ruled out through injury.

Pedro Bigas and Recio (both muscle) are doubts for the fixture with Osasuna, while Pape Kouli Diop is suspended, having received his marching orders in the clash with Valladolid.

Injuries: Sergio Kubero, Jose Angel

Doubtful: Pedro Bigas, Recio

Suspensions: Pape Kouli Diop

Osasuna

The visitors have three players ruled out of their clash with Eibar. Chimy Avila (knee), Darko Brasanac (shoulder), and Lucas Torro ( Hamstring) will all sit out the fixture, while Roberto Torres Morales (Hamstring) is a doubt.

There are no suspension concerns for Osasuna.

Injuries: Chimy Avila, Lucas Torro, Darko Brasinac

Doubtful: Roberto Torres Morales

Suspensions: none

Eibar vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Dmitrovic; Kevin Rodriguez, Esteban Burgos, Paulo Oliveira, Rober Correa; Edu Exposito, Sergio Alvares, Bryan Gil; Takashi Inui, Kike, Darmian Kadzior

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Piron; Juan Cruz, David Garcia, Aridane Hernandez, Nacho Vidal; Inigo Perez, Oier Sanjurjo, Jon Moncayola, Kike Barja; Adrian Lopez, Ruben Garcia

Eibar vs Osasuna Prediction

The two teams are almost evenly matched in terms of personnel, and their close positions on the table reflects this.

While Osasuna used the international break to test themselves with a friendly, Eibar were content to keep training, but both will be keen to get back to competitive football and the possibility of earning points against a peer in the Spanish top flight.

Early Sunday kick-offs in Spain are traditionally low-scoring affairs and the lack of killer instinct in the two sides' attack suggests we might be in for a drab goalless draw.

Prediction: Eibar 0-0 Osasuna