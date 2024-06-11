Eibar vs Oviedo Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th June 2024

Eibar will play host to Oviedo at Estadio Municipal de Ipurúa in the Segunda División promotion playoffs semi-final second leg on Wednesday. Four teams are vying for the third promotion spot.

Eibar vs Oviedo Preview

Eibar and Oviedo played out a goalless draw in the first leg of the Segunda División promotion playoffs semi-finals, to the advantage of Eibar. The hosts will be looking to make the most of their home advantage to win the tie and progress to the final. Eibar finished third with 71 points in the regular season – one point short of an automatic qualification.

Los Armeros last played in the top flight (La Liga) in the 2020-21 season and will relish the prospect of making a return for an eighth experience. Eibar boast an impressive home record of six straight wins at Estadio Municipal de Ipurúa. They also hold a superior head-to-head stat over Oviedo, with 10 wins against four in 20 clashes.

Oviedo will likely face an uphill battle in the second leg as they struggled at home to hold off Eibar in the first leg. While a defensive approach helped to avoid a home defeat, it may not work in this away fixture. Eibar will leave no stone unturned in an attempt to snatch the winner and they are expected to enjoy a massive home support.

Carbayones finished in sixth spot, which allowed them to qualify for the playoffs. They boast 38 seasons in La Liga but last played in the top flight in 2000-01. Oviedo will come into this meeting on the back of two straight away defeats, conceding four goals. The visitors are yet to win at Estadio Municipal de Ipurúa.

Eibar vs Oviedo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eibar have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Oviedo.

Eibar have won their last five home matches in all competitions.

Eibar have scored seven goals and conceded six in their last five matches in all competitions.

Oviedo have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Eibar have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Oviedo have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Eibar – D-W-L-W-D, Oviedo – D-L-W-L-W.

Eibar vs Oviedo Prediction

Eibar duo Jon Bautista and Stoichkov finished the regular season in the score chart with 17 and 12 goals respectively. They are yet to find the back of the net in the playoffs but could play a decisive role in this clash.

Oviedo’s impressive defensive unit may not be enough to yield a successful outcome. They need to push players upfield to score goals.

Eibar are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Eibar 3-1 Oviedo

Eibar vs Oviedo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Eibar to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Eibar to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Oviedo to score - Yes