Eibar vs Racing Santander prediction, preview, team news and more | LaLiga 2 2022-23

Eibar and Racing Santander will square off at the Municipal de Ipurua in round seven of the LaLiga 2 on Sunday (September 25).

Los Armeros have won their first three home games this season and will look to maintain their fine run.

Eibar failed to make it two wins from two on Saturday, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against FC Andorra. They have now lost two of their last three games, with an emphatic 4-0 win over Granada on September 12 sandwiched between both losses.

With ten points from six games, Eibar are sixth in the LaLiga2 standings but could rise as high as second place with all three points.

Like the hosts, Santander were denied their first set of consecutive wins this season last weekend when they were held to a goalless draw by Las Palmas.

That followed a 2-0 victory over Sporting Gijon on September 11, which saw their four-game losing streak come to an end. Santander are 20th in the second tier standings, picking up four points from a possible 18.

Eibar vs Racing Santander Head-To-Head

With two wins from the last five meetings between the two teams, Eibar boast a superior record in this fixture. Santander are without a win against the hosts, while three games have ended all square.

Eibar Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Racing Santander Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

Eibar vs Racing Santander Team News

Eibar

Eibar head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Racing Santander

Jorge Pombo is suspended after seeing red against Las Palmas last time out. Santander will be without Cedric Omoigui, Unai Medina and Arturo Molina due to injury.

Injured: Cedric Omoigui, Unai Medina, Arturo Molina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jorge Pombo

Unavailable: None

Eibar vs Racing Santander Predicted XIs

Eibar (4-2-3-1): Yoel Rodríguez; Álvaro Tejero, Frederico Venancio, Zabala Arbilla, García de Albeniz; Sergio Alvarez, Matheus Pereira; Jose Corpas, Ager Aketxe, Quique; Jon Bautista

Racing Santander (4-2-3-1): Miquel Parera; Alvaro Mantilla, Pol Moreno, Ruben Gonzalez, Eneko Satrustegui; Juergen Elitim, Inigo Sainz-Maza; Jordi Mboula, Marco Camus, Inigo Vicente; Sekou Gassama

Eibar vs Racing Santander Prediction

Eibar have enjoyed a decent start to the season and head into the weekend on a run of four wins from their last four home games. Los Armeros take on a struggling Santander team who have struggled to find their feet, so they should claim all three points.

Prediction: Eibar 2-0 Racing Santander

