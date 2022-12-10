Eibar vs Real Oviedo Prediction and Betting Tips | December 11, 2022

Eibar and Real Oviedo go head-to-head at the Municipal de Ipurua in round 20 of the Segunda Division on Sunday (December 11).

The visitors will head into the weekend looking to get one over Alvaro Cervera's side, having failed to win the last six meetings between the two teams since 2011.

Eibar continued their hunt for an automatic promotion spot with a 2-1 win at Burgos on Thursday. That followed a 2-1 win over Huesca on December 4, which snapped their four-game winless run in the league.

With 33 points from 19 games, Eibar are fourth in the standings, two points off leaders Las Palmas.

SD Eibar @SDEibar



Zorionak



𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐀 𝐄𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐑 parte hartu zenuten armagin guztioi.



AUPA EIBAR! ⚔️ GORA EIBAR!



⚔️ Corpas 𝐌𝐕𝐏 𝐃𝐄𝐋 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐃𝐎Zorionak @carlitoswookie , 𝒆𝒊𝒃𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒐 𝒌𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒏 𝒊𝒓𝒂𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒍𝒆𝒂 𝒛𝒂𝒓𝒂, zurekin jarriko gara kontaktuan.𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐀 𝐄𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐑 parte hartu zenuten armagin guztioi.AUPA EIBAR! ⚔️ GORA EIBAR! #BetiArmaginak ⚔️ Corpas 𝐌𝐕𝐏 𝐃𝐄𝐋 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐃𝐎 🔥❗️Zorionak @carlitoswookie, 𝒆𝒊𝒃𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒐 𝒌𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒏 𝒊𝒓𝒂𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒍𝒆𝒂 𝒛𝒂𝒓𝒂, zurekin jarriko gara kontaktuan.𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐀 𝐄𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐑 parte hartu zenuten armagin guztioi.🔵🔴AUPA EIBAR! ⚔️ GORA EIBAR!#BetiArmaginak⚔️ https://t.co/0KICXe0sjn

Meanwhile, Oviedo were denied a third win on the bounce last time out, as they were held to a goalless draw by ten-man Las Palmas.

They are unbeaten in six games on the bounce, claiming four wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss to Villarreal B on November 2. With 24 points from 19 games, Oviedo are 14th in the standings but could move level on points with eighth-placed FC Andorra with all three points this weekend.

Eibar vs Real Oviedo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 13 meetings, Eibar boasts a superior record in this fixture.

Oviedo have picked up three wins in this period while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Eibar are unbeaten in six games against Oviedo, claiming four wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in February 2011.

Eibar are unbeaten at home in the Segunda Division, claiming six wins and three draws in nine games.

Oviedo head into the weekend unbeaten in six games across competitions, claiming two draws and four wins, including a 3-2 win over Gimnastica Torrelavega in the Copa del Rey.

Eibar vs Real Oviedo Prediction

Eibar have enjoyed a superb campaign in the Spanish second tier, sitting in the upper echelons of the standings. They have been imperious at home and should get the job done in front of their home fans once again.

Prediction: Eibar 2-0 Real Oviedo

Eibar vs Real Oviedo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eibar

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last five meetings between the two teams,)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last nine clashes.)

Get Croatia vs Brazil Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes