Eibar vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Eibar host Real Valladolid at Ipurua on Sunday in the Segunda Division, looking to take a step closer to confirming their promotion to La Liga.

With 74 points from 38 games, Los Armeros are at the top of the league table and assured of at least the playoffs.

But Gaizka Garitano's side are in a good position to qualify for the top-flight directly and a win this weekend will further boost their ambitions.

Valladolid aren't far behind, sitting in third place with 69 points, four off second-placed Almeria and very much in the promotion race too.

However, as things stand, the Blanquivioletas are heading into the playoffs as it's unlikely that either Eibar or Almeria will cede much ground at this stage of the season.

Eibar vs Real Valladolid Head-To-Head

The last 14 matches between the sides have seen the spoils equally shared, with Eibar and Real Valladolid both winning five times each.

However, in the October reverse, Valladolid secured a 2-0 win over Eibar at home.

Eibar Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D

Real Valladolid Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-W

Eibar vs Real Valladolid Team News

Eibar

The Armeros have a clean bill of health right now and, barring any late fitness issues, manager Gaizka Garitano might stick with the same starting XI that beat Real Zaragoza last weekend.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Valladolid

Oscar Plano has a hamstring problem while Javi Sanchez and Waldo Rubio are out with torn muscles.

Sergio Leon is suspended from the clash but Monchu returns from his own suspension.

Injured: Oscar Plano, Javi Sanchez, Waldo Rubio

Suspended: Sergio Leon

Unavailable: None

Eibar vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Eibar (4-2-3-1): Ander Cantero; Álvaro Tejero, Frederico Venâncio, Chema, Anaitz Arbilla; Javi Muñoz, Sergio Álvarez; José Corpas, Edu Expósito, Stoichkov; Fernando Llorente.

Real Valladolid (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Saidy Janko, Jawad El Yamiq, Josema, Raúl García; Iván Sánchez, Álvaro Aguado, Anuar Tuhami; Gonzalo Plata, Shon Weissman, Toni Villa.

Eibar vs Real Valladolid Prediction

It's a clash of two sides competing for top-flight promotion and occupying two of the top three places in the division's table.

With just four games remaining in the campaign, there's not much room for error, and the sides will be cautious in their approach.

A draw seems likely.

Prediction: Eibar 1-1 Real Valladolid

