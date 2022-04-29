Eibar vs Real Zaragoza prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Eibar host Real Zaragoza at the Municipal de Ipurua in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Eibar are currently top of the league, one point ahead of Almeria in 2nd. Gaizka Garitano's side have faltered of late, winning only two of their last five games. They will look to consolidate their place at the top of the table with a win against Real Zaragoza on Saturday.

Real Zaragoza, on the other hand, are currently 12th in the table, 15 points above the relegation zone, with five games left to play. Juan Ignacio Martinez should be confident of keeping his side up and Zaragoza could well still make a run to finish in the playoff spots. They will hope to climb up the table with a win against Eibar on Saturday.

SD Eibar @SDEibar Larunbatean hitzordua dugu Ipuruan! Ez hutsik egin!



Nos vemos el sábado en Ipurua. No podemos fallar!



#BetiArmaginak #EibarRealZaragoza Larunbatean hitzordua dugu Ipuruan! Ez hutsik egin!Nos vemos el sábado en Ipurua. No podemos fallar! 👍 Larunbatean hitzordua dugu Ipuruan! Ez hutsik egin!👍 Nos vemos el sábado en Ipurua. No podemos fallar!#BetiArmaginak #EibarRealZaragoza https://t.co/BVf228BWHH

Both sides want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Eibar vs Real Zaragoza Head-to-Head

Real Zaragoza have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Eibar winning the other.

Zaragoza came away as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season, courtesy of a goal from Alejandro Frances.

Eibar Form Guide: W-D-L-D-W

Real Zaragoza Form Guide: D-D-W-D-D

Eibar vs Real Zaragoza Team News

Azon will be a huge miss for Zaragoza

Eibar

Tono will be suspended for the game. Meanwhile, Anaitz Arbilla, Franchu and Roberto Correa are all out injured.

Injured: Anaitz Arbilla, Franchu, Roberto Correa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tono

Real Zaragoza

Real Zaragoza have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Burgos last time out. Ivan Azon, Jaume Grau and Nano Mesa are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Ivan Azon, Jaume Grau, Nano Mesa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eibar vs Real Zaragoza Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ander Cantero; Antonio Cristian, Chema, Frederico Venancio, Alvaro Tejero; Sergio Alvarez, Javier Munoz; Yanis Rahmani, Edu Exposito, Jose Corpas; Fernando Llorente

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cristian Alvarez; Carlos Nieto, Jari Amador, Alejandro Frances, Fran Gamez; Eugeni Valderrama, Alberto Zapater; Borja Sainz, Valentin Vada, Sergio Bermejo; Alvaro Gimenez

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Eibar vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

Despite both teams being in similar form, Eibar should not have any problems getting past Real Zaragoza given the difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict that Eibar will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Eibar 2-0 Real Zaragoza

Edited by Adit Jaganathan