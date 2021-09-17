Eibar vs Sporting Gijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Eibar will host Sporting Gijon at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Sunday in the Segunda Division.

Eibar were relegated to the second tier in May after seven years in La Liga. Los Armeros have had a stuttering start to the new campaign, winning and losing twice each from their opening five games.

With just seven points in the bag, they're languishing near mid-table in 10th place, though are unbeaten in their last three outings.

The Rojiblancos, meanwhile, are flying high, sitting at the top of the table with four wins and a draw from five games.

They would be hoping to continue this form throughout the campaign and be genuine contenders for promotion next year.

A victory in each of their last three matches means David Gallego's side are set on their path to return to La Liga, four years on from their top-flight relegation.

Eibar vs Sporting Gijon Head-To-Head

Sporting Gijon have a good record in this fixture with 12 wins against Eibar from 28 clashes, but have been defeated a close eight times.

In their last four encounters, however, the Rojiblancos have won thrice, all in a row.

Eibar Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Sporting Gijon Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Eibar vs Sporting Gijon Team News

Eibar

Los Armeros head coach Gaizka Garitano does not have any fitness concerns to speak of before the clash.

With the entire squad at his disposal, the Spaniard will have the liberty to field his best XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sporting Gijon

Much like Eibar, the Asturias too have an injury-free squad.

David Gallego, the coach, might as well play the same XI that beat Leganes in their last outing.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Eibar vs Sporting Gijon Predicted XI

Eibar (3-4-3): Ander Cantero; Esteban Burgos, Xabier Etxeita, Antonio Glauder; Alvaro Tejero, Javi Munoz, Edu Exposito, Tono; Jose Corpas, Fran Sol, Juan Diego.

Sporting Gijon (4-2-3-1): Diego Marino; Guille Rosas, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Marc Valiente, Pablo Garcia; Jose Gragera, Pedro Diaz; Aitor Garcia, Fran Villalba, Gaspar Campos; Uros Djurdjevic.

Eibar vs Sporting Gijon Prediction

Both sides are unbeaten since the last few games, including Sporting's victory in each of their last three.

However, the side with a better defense might clinch this one.

Considering both have been conceding regularly, a draw seems like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Eibar 2-2 Sporting Gijon

