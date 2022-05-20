Eibar vs Tenerife prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Eibar host Tenerife at the Municipal de Ipurua on Saturday, with both sides having had strong seasons so far.

Eibar are currently 2nd int he table, two points behind league leaders Almeria. Gaizka Garitano's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games. They will look to continue that momentum with a win against Tenerife on Saturday.

Tenerife are currently 4th in the league, eight points behind their opponents. Luis Ramis' side will be going into the game off the back of a 2-0 loss against Malaga last time out. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Eibar on Saturday.

#EibarTenerife #BetiArmaginak Ayer.Hoy.Mañana.Siempre.Vuestro apoyo es fundamental.Mañana todos a Ipurua desde el calentamiento de los jugadores!Hagamos que sientan nuestros ánimos desde las 21:30! Ayer.Hoy.Mañana.Siempre.Vuestro apoyo es fundamental. Mañana todos a Ipurua desde el calentamiento de los jugadores! Hagamos que sientan nuestros ánimos desde las 21:30! 💪🔵🔴#EibarTenerife #BetiArmaginak https://t.co/iI8pTjAw0o

Both sides have been in good form this season and that should make for an entertaining matchup.

Eibar vs Tenerife Head-to-Head

Tenerife have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Eibar winning the other two.

Eibar have beaten Tenerife in both the league and the Copa Del Rey this season, with 1-0 and 2-1 wins respectively. Alvaro Tejero's goal made sure of the league victory. Meanwhile, goals from Quique and Edu Exposito were enough to knock Tenerife out of the Copa Del Rey, as Sergio Gonzalez got on the scoresheet for Ramis' side on the night.

Eibar Form Guide: W-L-W-W-D

Tenerife Form Guide: L-W-W-D-W

Eibar vs Tenerife Team News

Shahshoua will be a huge miss for Tenerife

Eibar

Eibar have no new injury worries following their 3-2 win against Leganes last time out. Anaitz Arbilla is a doubt for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Anaitz Arbilla

Suspended: None

Tenerife

Tenerife came away unscathed from their 2-0 loss against Malaga last time out. Javi Alonso, Pablo Larrea and Samuel Shashoua are all still out injured.

Injured: Javi Alonso, Pablo Larrea, Samuel Shashoua

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eibar vs Tenerife Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ander Cantero; Tono, Chema, Frederico Venancio, Alvaro Tejero; Edu Exposito, Javier Munoz; Yanis Rahmani, Stoichkov, Jose Corpas; Fran Sol

Tenerife Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Hernandez; Carlos Pomares, Jose Leon, Carlos Ruiz, Jeremy Mellot; Victor Mollejo, Aitor Sanz, Alex Corredera, Eladio Zorrilla; Mario Gonzalez, Enric Gallego

Eibar vs Tenerife Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with Eibar coming away with the victory.

Prediction: Eibar 2-1 Tenerife

Edited by Adit Jaganathan