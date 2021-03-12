Eibar vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Eibar welcome Villarreal to the Ipurua Municipal Stadium in La Liga action on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last nine league outings and lost 1-0 to Cadiz in their previous outings.

Villarreal are also winless in their previous eight league fixtures but recorded a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in their Europa League fixture.

Eibar vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 27 times across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in this fixture with 11 wins for each side and five games have ended in draws.

Azulgranas have just two wins to their name in their last seven encounters against El Submarino Amarillo, with both wins coming at Sunday's venue.

The last encounter between the two sides took place at the Estadio de la Cerámica earlier this season. Villarreal came from behind to record a 2-1 win in that fixture.

Eibar form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-D-L

Villareal form guide across all competitions: W-L-L-W-D

Eibar vs Villarreal Team News

Eibar

Eibar will be without the services of two defensive players in the game. Manager Álvaro Cervera won't be able to count upon Pedro Bigas, who picked up a thigh injury against Huesca.

Roberto Correa has a muscle problem and won't feature in the game.

Injured: Roberto Correa, Pedro Bigas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal

Raul Albiol is suspended for the game

Villareal will make the trip to Northern Spain without the services of Francis Coquelin, Alberto Moreno, Ruben Peña and Vicente Iborra on account of injuries.

Although Moreno has returned to training, he is not yet match-fit and will be out of action for at least the next couple of weeks.

Defender Raul Albiol, who scored a goal in their Europa League fixture, will be suspended for the game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Injured: Francis Coquelin, Alberto Moreno, Ruben Peña, Vicente Iborra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Raul Albiol

Eibar vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Alejandro Pozo, Paulo Oliveira, Anaitz Arbilla, Jose Angel; Pedro Leon, Papakouli Diop, Edu Exposito, Takashi Inui; Sergei Enrich, Kike Garcia

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupiñán; Manu Trigueros, Etienne Capoue, Daniel Parejo; Samuel Chukwueze, Paco Alcacer, Gerard Moreno

Eibar vs Villarreal Prediction

Both sides have struggled to record wins in the league but Villarreal have managed to earn two victories in the Europa League recently.

While looking at their recent league form, it seems both sides could struggle to score goals here. Villarreal have the superior squad and have performed well in the Europa League.

We predict a win for the visitors in this game as they look to get back to winning ways in the league.

Prediction: Eibar 1-2 Villarreal