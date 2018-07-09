8 Forgotten Men who need a Move this Summer

Danny Ward

We may not have noticed it too much in England so far this summer, but the transfer window is well underway.

The nation has been gripped by the World Cup, and have got behind the country in a way that we haven’t seen since 1996, and there is now real belief that football could be coming home. And with all the fuss about the World Cup, people’s interest in club football seems to have waned for the time being.

England have gone on an incredible run in Russia, with their win over Sweden taking them to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990 in Italy. The team has formed a real bond with supporters, and there is a real desire for them to do well.

It has taken the attention almost entirely off what is going on in club football, and the transfer window in particular.

There have been a number of deals done. Liverpool have spent upwards of £90 million to sign Fabinho and Naby Keita, from Monaco and RB Leipzig respectively. Manchester United have paid around the £50 million mark for Fred. Leicester City have also spent big, paying over £20 million for both James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira.

But while it’s the big players who are being linked with a move, there are a number of players who seem to have been forgotten slightly over the course of the past season, and for the good of their careers, will need to make a move this summer. Here are eight of those players who need to move:

#5 Danny Ward (Liverpool)

At 25, Ward’s career has stalled over the past year at Anfield. He has been at Liverpool since 2012, but the majority of his appearances since them have come when he has been away from the club on loan. He played 21 times during his time with Aberdeen in the 2015/16 season but is most fondly remembered by Huddersfield Town fans, after his heroics during two penalty shootouts in their play-off campaign as they were promoted to the Premier League.

There was a thought that he would return to Anfield and challenge Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet for the number one jersey at the club, but he only made a single League Cup appearance last season. It doesn’t look like he will be involved too much at the club next season either. He is too good to be a third choice goalkeeper, and even if it means dropping down to the Championship, he has to leave.