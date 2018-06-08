Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Einstök Ölgerð's Gudjon Gudmondsson on why you should support Iceland's World Cup team

Fans of America's men's football team need not despair, says the managing director of Einstök

Darren Paltrowitz
SENIOR ANALYST
Exclusive 08 Jun 2018, 18:28 IST
90

Photo courtesy of Einstök
Photo courtesy of Einstök

After suffering a disappointing loss to Trinidad and Tobago in the qualifying round, the United States men's national team was eliminated from 2018 FIFA World Cup competition. Rather than being shocked, famed Icelandic brewer Einstök Ölgerð -- also known as the Einstök Beer Company -- is telling Americans to look at things differently. Instead of altogether tuning out completely, Einstök is urging followers of the American team to support Iceland's national team and utilize the social media hashtag "#ADOPTICELAND."

To learn more about this campaign, I spoke with Gudjon Gudmondsson, managing director for Einstök. Gudmondsson also clued me in on major footballers from Iceland who are doing well in the Premier League. More on Einstök -- which recently introduced a 2018 FIFA World Cup commemorative bottle for its White Ale, beyond expanding its seasonal Arctic Berry Ale's distribution in the States -- can be found online at www.einstokbeer.com.

Where did the idea for the #AdoptIceland campaign come from?

Gudjon Gudmondsson: One of our founders Jack Sichterman, who sadly has passed away since, came up with the idea. He saw an opportunity in leveraging the underdog status of Iceland around the world to promote the country and its products, including our award-winning ales, of course.

Was the soccer team immediately behind this? Did you hear from any of the players?

Gudjon Gudmondsson: We do not have an official sponsorship or connection with the team itself. I have heard from a player who plays abroad and liked the idea of uniting people behind the team. 

Is football your go-to sport? Does the World Cup really take over your life?

Gudjon Gudmondsson: I have been a big fan of football from when I saw my first competitive match at around eight years old. I love football and used to play for fun. The World Cup has always been very special to me and I have followed quite a few of them and even attended a few matches in Germany in 2006 when I drove about 3,000 miles along with two of my brothers and was fortunate enough to attend the final itself between Italy and France.

In later years I have not followed it as intensely as before, but I have never missed a final and very few matches in the playoffs actually. This year I finally have a great reason to be excited and am traveling to Moscow for the Argentina match on June 16th.

Iceland national team aside, what is your football club of choice?

Gudjon Gudmondsson: I support IA Akranes in Iceland and Manchester United is my favorite European team. I follow the English Premier League quite closely. In past World Cups, I've usually supported England and Holland. England has not done well in recent years and Holland did not make it to this year's competition, as we know.

For those unaware, who are some of the star football players of Iceland?

Gudjon Gudmondsson: We are first and foremost a team. We have some great players for sure like Gylfi Sigurdsson and Johann Berg Gudmundsson who play in the English Premier League, but above all, we have players like our captain Aron Einar Gunnarsson and the rest of them who give it all for each other and the nation.

What is coming up for Einstok in the coming months?

Gudjon Gudmondsson: We have a couple new beer styles in the works. Some pretty special recipes, different from anything we've ever done. We are also in the process of solidifying our expansion plans to new territories across the world. Stay tuned.

Finally, Gudjon, any last words for the team?

Gudjon Gudmondsson: Play your heart out guys. Win or lose, we're proud of you.


FIFA World Cup 2018 Manchester United Iceland Football Gylfi Sigurdsson Johann Gudmundsson FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews FIFA World Cup - Top 5 Players for each team
FIFA WC 2018: 5 Iceland players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: small population, big dreams for Iceland...
RELATED STORY
5 countries who could pull off a surprise in World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Will a lack of leaders affect England at the World Cup?
RELATED STORY
5 times Cristiano Ronaldo proved he is human
RELATED STORY
Mexico 3-0 Iceland: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
A fan's narrative: Why I'll always support my club side...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 3 Manchester United players who could...
RELATED STORY
5 great players who never played at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us