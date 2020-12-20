Eintracht Braunschweig vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2020-21

Eintracht Braunschweig are set to play hosts to Borussia Dortmund at the Eintracht-Stadion on Tuesday in their DFB-Pokal second round encounter.

Eintracht Braunschweig come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Greuther Furth on Saturday in 2. Bundesliga. Second-half goals from midfielder Sebastian Ernst, striker Dickson Abiama and young forward Robin Kehr sealed the win for Stefan Leitl's side.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Goals from striker Taiwo Awoniyi and centre-back Marvin Friedrich secured the win for Union Berlin, with teenage striker Youssoufa Moukoko scoring the consolation goal for Borussia Dortmund.

Eintracht Braunschweig vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In two previous encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the advantage, having won both games.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2014 in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund beating Eintracht Braunschweig 2-1.

A brace from striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, now at Arsenal, ensured victory for Borussia Dortmund. Right-back Benjamin Kessel scored the goal for Eintracht Braunschweig.

Eintracht Braunschweig form guide in the 2. Bundesliga: L-W-L-D-L

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-L-W-L

Eintracht Braunschweig vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Eintracht Braunschweig are expected to be without left-back Niko Kijewski and young midfielder Leon Burger. There are doubts over the availability of veteran right-back Benjamin Kessel.

Injured: Niko Kijewski, Leon Burger

Doubtful: Benjamin Kessel

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund interim manager Edin Terzic will be without veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer and Belgium international Thorgan Hazard, who are both injured.

There are doubts over the availability of star striker Erling Braut Haaland, right-back Thomas Meunier and Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney.

Injured: Thorgan Hazard, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: Erling Braut Haaland, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Delaney

Suspended: None

Eintracht Braunschweig vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Eintracht Braunschweig Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasmin Fejzic, Robin Ziegele, Dominik Wydra, Jannis Nikolaou, Danilo Wiebe, Fabio Kaufmann, Patrick Kammerbauer, Felix Kroos, Manuel Schwenk, Yari Otto, Nick Proschwitz

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marwin Hitz, Mateu Morey, Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Nico Schulz, Jude Bellingham, Emre Can, Giovanni Reyna, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt

Eintracht Braunschweig vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Eintracht Braunschweig are not in a good position in the 2. Bundesliga, and sit 15th in the league table. They will be the underdogs coming into this game, with manager Daniel Meyer more focused on improving their standing in the league.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, sacked manager Lucien Favre a few days ago. There have been rumours that Borussia Monchengladbach manager Marco Rose is the club's primary preference. However, the focus remains on stemming the poor form in the league and securing a Champions League qualification spot.

Borussia Dortmund will be the clear favorites to progress to the next round. However, if there was ever a chance to slay a giant, now would be the opportune moment for Eintracht Braunschweig.

Prediction: Eintracht Braunschweig 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

