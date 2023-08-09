Eintracht Braunschweig vs Schalke Prediction and Betting Tips | August 11th 2023

Eintracht Braunschweig will host Schalke at the Eintracht-Stadion on Friday in the first round of the 2023-24 DFB Pokal campaign.

The home side kicked off their 2. Bundesliga campaign last month, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Holstein Kiel following a late goal from Iceland international Holmbert Fridjonsson. They were then beaten 2-1 by Magdeburg in their second league outing, finding themselves two goals down before Anthony Ujah scored a late consolation goal.

Schalke, meanwhile, suffered a 5-3 defeat to Hamburg in their league opener last month and had looked set to be headed toward a draw before their opponents scored twice in additional time. They then returned to winning ways in their second game with a comfortable 3-0 win over nine-man Kaiserslautern featuring goals from three different players including Turkey international Kenan Karaman.

Eintracht Braunschweig vs Schalke Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 48 meetings between Braunschweig and Schalke. The hosts have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won 15 times. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a Bundesliga clash back in 2014, which Schalke won 3-1.

The visitors have won their last five games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last six.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven in this fixture, a run dating back to 1990.

Seven of the Lions' nine league wins last season came on home turf.

Schalke won just two of their 17 away league games last season.

The Royal Blues had the second-worst defensive record in the German top-flight last season with a goal concession tally of 71.

Eintracht Braunschweig vs Schalke Prediction

Braunschweig are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going undefeated in their three games prior. They have lost three of their last four competitive home games and could struggle here.

Schalke's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have enjoyed a positive run of results in this fixture of late and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Eintracht Braunschweig 1-2 Schalke

Eintracht Braunschweig vs Schalke Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Schalke to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)