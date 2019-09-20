Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund: Match Preview, Team News & Predicted XI | Bundesliga 2019-20

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 12 // 20 Sep 2019, 10:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to pile pressure on Leipzig when they travel to Frankfurt

Match Preview

Borussia Dortmund will eye the top spot in the Bundesliga table when they travel to an out-of-sorts Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Both sides are separated by three points and seven places in the ladder. While Dortmund are only behind pacesetters RB Leipzig, Frankfurt are in ninth place with two wins and as many defeats.

Both outfits have endured contrasting run of form as well. While Frankfurt suffered a horrifying 3-0 defeat at home to last season's Europa League runners-up Arsenal after dropping all three points against Augsburg last weekend, Dortmund earned a well-fought point against Barcelona in mid-week.

Lucien Favre's Dortmund are the most prolific side in the league, having registered 13 goals in just four matches. They have won 44 of their 92 Bundesliga meetings with Frankfurt - more victories than they have picked up against any other club in the Bundesliga.

However, Frankfurt's home record in the league means Dortmund will have their task cut out as Adi Hutter's men have won both of their domestic matches at the Commerzbank-Arena.

On that note, let's look at the team news and predicted line-up ahead of the highly anticipated encounter.

Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Mijat Gacinovic, who sustained an injury during warm-up a week ago, is expected to miss out. Jonathan de Guzman is another absentee, owing to a muscular strain.

Marco Russ is ruled out due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, while Goncalo Paciencia is touted to start after having made an appearance off the bench against the Gunners. He has been directly involved in each of his side's last four Bundesliga goals. Dominic Kohr picked up a red against Arsenal.

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund

The likes of Thorgan Hazard and Axel Witsel have returned, meaning Dortmund have a near full fit squad ahead of this game.

Probable Line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-1-2): Kevin Trapp; David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger, Makoto Hasebe; Filip Kostic, Djibril Sow, Timothy Chandler, Danny da Costa; Daichy Kamada; Andre Silva, Goncalo Paciencia

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Roman Burki; Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Axel Witsel, Thomas Delaney; Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho; Paco Alcacer