Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

League football returns in Germany this week as Eintracht Frankfurt host Arminia Bielefeld at the Commerzbank Arena on Friday.

Eintracht Frankfurt were held to a 1-1 draw by Augsburg in their last Bundesliga outing. They will feel they should have gotten more from the game as they created better chances to score but were wasteful in front of goal.

The Eagles sit eighth in the league, with 28 points from 19 games. They will now look to return to winning ways at the weekend after playing out back-to-back winless games.

Arminia Bielefeld have begun fighting to protect their top-flight status and are doing well at the moment. They played out a 2-2 draw against Greuther Furth last time out in what turned out to be an entertaining game of football.

Arminia Bielefeld sit 16th in the league with 18 points from 19 games. They can jump above the drop zone with a win on Friday and will look to do just that.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

There have been 17 meetings between Eintracht Frankfurt and Arminia Bielefeld. The hosts have won seven of those games, while the visitors have won three less. There have been six draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. The game ended 1-1.

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: D-L-W-W-W

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide: D-D-W-W-L

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Jens Petter Hauge and Christopher Lenz are both injured and will miss Friday's game, while Danny da Costa, Kevin Trapp and Filip Kostic are all out due to COVID-19.

Aymen Barkok is away on international duty and will be absent as well.

Injured: Jens Petter Hauge, Christopher Lenz

COVID-19: Danny da Costa, Kevin Trapp, Filip Kostic

Unavailable: Aymen Barkok

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld

Nathan De Medina and Fabian Klos both remain out due to illness and injury respectively.

Injured: Fabian Klos

Unavailable: Nathan De Medina

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Diant Maraj (GK); Martin Hinteregger, Tuta, Evan Ndicka; Timothy Chandler, Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow, Almamy Toure; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Santos Borre

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega (GK); Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Andres Andrade; Sebastian Vasiliadis, Manuel Prietl; Patrick Wimmer, Alessandro Schöpf, Masaya Okugawa; Bryan Lasme

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have failed to win any of their last two games despite playing significantly better than their opponents on both occasions. Manager Oliver Glasner will hope his side can maximize their dominance in games as the season goes on.

Arminia Bielefeld are currently fighting for their lives in the Bundesliga and are unbeaten in their last four games, scoring eight goals in that period. Friday's game could, however, prove a test too tough for them.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Arminia Bielefeld

