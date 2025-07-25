Eintracht Frankfurt vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Eintracht Frankfurt will lock horns against Aston Villa at Lynn Family Stadium in a preseason friendly on Saturday. Both teams are set to play three games in the USA before heading back to their respective countries next month.

Frankfurt traveled to the USA in the 2024 preseason as well and defeated Louisville City 4-0. They have played just one friendly in the ongoing preseason, recording a 3-2 win over local rivals FSV Frankfurt last week. Aurélio Buta and Can Uzun scored in that win, while they also benefited from an own goal.

Villa have lost their two friendlies thus far. They lost 1-0 to Walsall in their opener and suffered a 3-1 loss last week to a German club, Hansa Rostock. Jacob Ramsay scored their only goal just before the half-time break.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Frankfurt have crossed paths with English teams 22 times across all competitions. They have a decent record in these games, recording six wins while suffering eight losses.

Villa have met German teams 13 times thus far. They boast a good record in these games, recording eight wins.

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, including friendlies. They have scored at least three goals in four games in that period.

The Villans have lost their last three games, failing to score in two.

Villa had lost their three games played in the USA in the preseason last year, failing to score in two.

They met German teams thrice in 2024. They lost 2-0 to RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in the preseason. They did defeat Bayern Munich in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League in October.

Eintracht Frankfurt also met an English team last season, squaring off twice against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. They suffered a home loss and were held to a draw in the reverse fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Aston Villa Prediction

Die Adler are currently on a four-game winning streak, which includes 7-1 and 14-0 triumphs over Weimar and FSV Geislitz in May. They last met an English team in a friendly in 2023 and were held to a goalless draw by Nottingham Forest.

Junior Dina Ebimbe, Aurélio Buta, Hrvoje Smolčić, and Mahmoud Dahoud have been left out of the 30-man squad for the three games in the USA. Hugo Ekitiké, their top scorer across all competitions in the 2024-25 campaign, has already left for Liverpool.

Aston Villa have four wins in six friendly meetings against German teams thus far. They have lost their two games in the preseason thus far, scoring just once, which is a cause for concern.

Unai Emery has called up almost all the senior players for the three games in the USA. Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Lucas Digne, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, and Ollie Watkins are all in contention to start.

Frankfurt have enjoyed a prolific run in their recent games, and considering Villa's struggles in the preseason, we back the Eagles to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Aston Villa

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

