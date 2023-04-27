Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29th 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt will host Augsburg at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday in another round of Bundesliga football.

The hosts have struggled for form in the league in recent weeks and have fallen behind in the race for European football. They were thrashed 4-0 by title-contenders Borussia Dortmund in their last league outing and were already three goals down before the interval.

Frankfurt sit mid-table in ninth place with 42 points from 29 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track when they play this weekend.

Augsburg have also endured a difficult run of results in the league of late, although they remain hopeful of survival. They played out a 1-1 draw against Stuttgart last time out, taking the lead via a Dion Brena Beljo strike less than 10 minutes after kickoff before their opponents scored a deserved equalizer in the second half.

The visitors sit 13th in the league table, with 30 points from 29 games. They are five points above the relegation playoff spot and will aim to widen that gap come Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between Frankfurt and Augsburg. Both sides have won eight games apiece while their other seven games have ended in draws.

The home side are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games across all competitions.

Only three of the Eagles' nine league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Augsburg have conceded 33 away league goals this season, the third-highest in the German top flight so far.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Prediction

Frankfurt are on a three-game winless streak and are without a win in their last eight Bundesliga outings. They are, however, undefeated in their last seven home league games and will be looking forward to Saturday's clash.

Augsburg are on a six-game winless streak with half of those games ending in defeat. They are without a win on the road this year and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Augsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Augsburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

