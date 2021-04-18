Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21 

The Bundesliga will return with a bang on Tuesday, with Eintracht Frankfurt hosting Augsburg at Deutsche Bank Park.

This fixture will pit fourth against 11th in the table. Frankfurt currently occupy the final UEFA Champions League spot and will be looking to consolidate their position with a win. Augsburg are comfortable in mid-table and have very little left to play for.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a debilitating 4-0 defeat away to Borussia Monchengladbach. Four different men got on the scoresheet to power Marco Rose's side to a convincing victory.

Augsburg played out a tame goalless draw at home to Arminia Bielefeld.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

This will be the 19th meeting between the sides in the last two decades. Augsburg have a slightly better record with eight wins and five draws to their name. Eintracht Frankfurt were victorious in six previous games.

Augsburg's draw with Bielefeld made it two games without a win. Frankfurt's defeat to Monchengladbach halted a five-game unbeaten run that included three consecutive victories.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Augsburg form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Advertisement

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

The hosts have four players sidelined through injury. Ragnar Ache (tendon), Jabez Makanda (broken ankle), Martin Hinteregger (thigh) and Almamy Toure (tendon) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for manager Adolf Huetller.

Injuries: Martin Hinteregger, Almamy Toure, Jabez Makanda, Ragnar Ache

Suspension: None

Augsburg

Augsburg have four players sidelined through injury. Jeferry Gouweleeuw (head), Jan Movarek (muscle), Tim Civeja (groin) and Fredrik Jensen (thigh) are all unavailable.

Furthermore, Daniel Caligiuri and Rani Khedira are both suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Jeferry Gouweleeuw, Jan Movarek, Tim Civeja, Fredrik Jensen

Suspension: Daniel Caligiuri, Rani Khedira

Tough one today, but we quickly shift our focus to Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/a9tVmx3dzp — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) April 17, 2021

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Kevin Trapp (GK); Evan N'Dicka, Stefan Ilsanker, Tuta; Filip Kostic, Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow, Erik Dum; Daichi Kamada; Andre Silva, Luka Jovic

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafael Gikiewicz (GK); Iago Borduchi, Felix Uduokhai, Reece Oxford, Raphael Framberger; Ruben Vargas, Andre Hahn, Tobias Strobl Laszlo Benes; Andre Helm, Marco Richter

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Prediction

Advertisement

Augsburg have one of the least potent attacks in the Bundesliga but their poor defense is sure to be punished by a rampant Frankfurt.

Games involving the hosts tend to be open and expansive, and plenty of goal-mouth action is expected. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Eintracht Franfurt 3-0 Augsburg