Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th October 2022

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with the struggling Bayer Leverkusen outfit in an important clash at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts suffered a 3-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to meet expectations so far this season. The away side suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat against FC Porto this week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 23 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's 13 victories.

Since their promotion in 1979, Eintracht Frankfurt have won 21 Bundesliga home games against Bayer Leverkusen - more than any other opponent in the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt are on a four-game winning run against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga - their joint-highest such streak in the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt suffered a 3-0 defeat against FC Bochum last week - the first time the team lost to an 18th-placed side under Oliver Glasner.

Bayer Leverkusen's 4-0 victory against Schalke last week ended a run of four matches without a victory in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen have conceded four goals each in the opening 15 minutes in the Bundesliga this season - the joint-highest of any team in the competition so far.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have largely failed to impose themselves this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. The away side are only three points away from the relegation zone and will need to turn their campaign around.

Eintracht Frankfurt have stepped up to the plate this season but have a few issues to address in the coming weeks. Both teams are on an even footing and we expect them to play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Randal Kolo Muani to score - Yes

