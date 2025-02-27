Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side eased past Holstein Kiel by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts slumped to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 27 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's 14 victories.

None of the 79 matches played out between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga have ended in a 0-0 stalemate - the highest number of games without a goalless draw in any fixture in the history of the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost each of their last four matches against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition at the moment.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 21 matches in the Bundesliga and have picked up 50 points from these games - their second-best points tally at this stage of the season.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have excelled under Xabi Alonso but face stiff competition from an equally impressive Bayern Munich side in the title race. The reigning champions are eight points off the top of the table and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

