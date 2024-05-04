Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th May 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an intriguing encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen have won the Bundesliga title this season and have been in exceptional form over the past year. The newly-crowned champions eased past AS Roma by a 2-0 scoreline in the Europa League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have been inconsistent this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have an impressive recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 25 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's 14 victories.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won their last five matches at home against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga - their longest such active streak in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their first 31 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season and have managed to set a record in this regard in the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost only one of their last 25 matches at home in the Bundesliga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 scoreline against VfB Stuttgart in November last year.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have made history with their exceptional performances this season and are currently one of the best teams in Europe. Florian Wirtz has come into his own under Xavi Alonso and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt have a good record in this fixture and are perfectly capable of keeping their opponents at bay this week. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and could hold Xabi Alonso's side to a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes