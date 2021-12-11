Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Eintracht Frankfurt entertain Bayer Leverkusen in their upcoming Bundesliga fixture on Sunday.

Both clubs finished their Europa League group stage campaigns as table toppers, with the hosts playing a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahce while Leverkusen lost 1-0 to Ferencvaros.

The hosts suffered a 3-2 loss in their previous league outing at Hoffenheim, which brought an end to their three-game winning streak in the German top-flight. Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last four league outings and have recorded three wins in a row.

They recorded a commanding 7-1 win over Furth last Saturday which helped them retain the third spot in the league standings.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 74 times across all competitions. Bayer Leverkusen have a 35-26 lead in wins while 13 games have ended in draws.

The last 14 games in this fixture have produced conclusive results with, nine games going the ways of the hosts and five games ending in a win for Die Werkself.

They last met in a league fixture at BayArena in April. The game ended in a 3-1 win for the hosts with all four goals being scored in the final 20 minutes of the encounter.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-W

Bayer Leverkusen form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for Die Adler. Jesper Lindstrøm picked up a thigh strain in the game against Hoffenheim and is a doubt for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jesper Lindstrøm

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Mitchel Bakker remains on the sidelines with a knee injury and is expected to rejoin training next week. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visitors:

Jeremie Frimpong - Ankle injury

Iker Bravo Solanilla - Ankle injury

Julian Baumgartlinger - Knee injury

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - ACL injury

DW Sports @dw_sports



Patrik Schick is the first player to score four times in a single Bundesliga match for Bayer Leverkusen.



⚽️ @bayer04_en Four goals in 27 min! ⏱️⚡️Patrik Schick is the first player to score four times in a single Bundesliga match for Bayer Leverkusen.⚽️ #B04 Four goals in 27 min! ⏱️⚡️Patrik Schick is the first player to score four times in a single Bundesliga match for Bayer Leverkusen.⚽️ #B04 @bayer04_en https://t.co/JvX0PBKaVY

Injuries: Iker Bravo Solanilla, Mitchel Bakker, Julian Baumgartlinger, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jeremie Frimpong

Suspension: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Stefan Ilsanker, Makoto Hasebe, Evan Ndicka; Timothy Chandler, Sebastian Rode, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Santos Borre

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Piero Hincapie, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Odilon Kossounou; Exequiel Palacios, Robert Andrich; Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby; Patrik Schick

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

The visiting side are on a three-game winning streak at the moment and have conceded three goals in their last four league outings. Frankfurt have a solid home record this term and have lost just once across all competitions at Sunday's venue.

All things considered, a high-scoring draw is the most likely outcome from the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Edited by Peter P