Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Eintracht Frankfurt entertain Bayer Leverkusen in their upcoming Bundesliga fixture on Sunday.
Both clubs finished their Europa League group stage campaigns as table toppers, with the hosts playing a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahce while Leverkusen lost 1-0 to Ferencvaros.
The hosts suffered a 3-2 loss in their previous league outing at Hoffenheim, which brought an end to their three-game winning streak in the German top-flight. Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last four league outings and have recorded three wins in a row.
They recorded a commanding 7-1 win over Furth last Saturday which helped them retain the third spot in the league standings.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head
The two sides have locked horns 74 times across all competitions. Bayer Leverkusen have a 35-26 lead in wins while 13 games have ended in draws.
The last 14 games in this fixture have produced conclusive results with, nine games going the ways of the hosts and five games ending in a win for Die Werkself.
They last met in a league fixture at BayArena in April. The game ended in a 3-1 win for the hosts with all four goals being scored in the final 20 minutes of the encounter.
Eintracht Frankfurt form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-W
Bayer Leverkusen form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News
Eintracht Frankfurt
There are no known injury or suspension concerns for Die Adler. Jesper Lindstrøm picked up a thigh strain in the game against Hoffenheim and is a doubt for this game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Jesper Lindstrøm
Suspended: None
Bayer Leverkusen
Mitchel Bakker remains on the sidelines with a knee injury and is expected to rejoin training next week. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visitors:
- Jeremie Frimpong - Ankle injury
- Iker Bravo Solanilla - Ankle injury
- Julian Baumgartlinger - Knee injury
- Timothy Fosu-Mensah - ACL injury
Injuries: Iker Bravo Solanilla, Mitchel Bakker, Julian Baumgartlinger, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jeremie Frimpong
Suspension: None
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI
Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Stefan Ilsanker, Makoto Hasebe, Evan Ndicka; Timothy Chandler, Sebastian Rode, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Santos Borre
Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Piero Hincapie, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Odilon Kossounou; Exequiel Palacios, Robert Andrich; Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby; Patrik Schick
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction
The visiting side are on a three-game winning streak at the moment and have conceded three goals in their last four league outings. Frankfurt have a solid home record this term and have lost just once across all competitions at Sunday's venue.
All things considered, a high-scoring draw is the most likely outcome from the game.
Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen