Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Eintracht Frankfurt will welcome Bochum to the Deutsche Bank Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts saw their unbeaten run in the league end after four games last week, as they lost 2-0 in their away meeting against Koln, failing to score for the first time this year. They are in sixth place in the league table with 31 points and have a three-point lead over seventh-placed Freiburg.

The visitors have just one win in their last five league games, and in their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Augsburg. Moritz Broschinski opened the scoring in the first half, which was canceled out by Ermedin Demirović's penalty late in the second half.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 72 times across all competitions since 1971. These meetings have been contested closely, with the hosts having a 29-26 lead in wins and 17 games ending in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last three meetings against the visitors, with the last two games ending in 1-1 draws, including the reverse fixture in September.

The visitors have drawn nine games in the Bundesliga this season, two more than any other team apart from Mainz, who have also played nine draws in 20 games this term.

Eintracht Frankfurt have recorded three wins on the trot at home in the Bundesliga, scoring eight goals while conceding just twice.

Bochum have just one win to their name in away games in the league this season, while six of their seven losses have come in their travels.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last seven home meetings against the visitors, recording five wins while conceding just four goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum Prediction

Die Adler suffered their first loss of the year last week while also failing to score in that match, and will look to bounce back with a win here. They have won their last three home games on the spin and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just one loss at home since 1989 against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Omar Marmoush is back from the 2023 AFCON and has resumed training with the squad. He is in contention to start, and his inclusion will be a huge boost for them. Hugo Ekitiké has trained separately from the squad while Tuta and Niels Nkounkou are suspended.

Die Blauen have struggled in their recent league outings, with just one win in their last five games. They have suffered three consecutive defeats in their travels, conceding 10 goals while scoring just twice, and might struggle here. They are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the hosts, with two games ending in draws, which bodes well for them.

Michael Esser continues to be sidelined with a knee injury, but top scorer Takuma Asano is back from the AFC Asian Cup and should be able to return to the starting XI.

Both teams dropped points in the league last week but will have their top scorers back for this match. Nonetheless, considering Frankfurt's better record in this fixture and home advantage, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Bochum

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin Stöger to score or assist any time - Yes