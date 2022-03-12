Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Eintracht Frankfurt host Bochum at the Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday evening.

Eintracht Frankfurt have bounced back from their struggles since their return from the winter break. They beat Hertha Berlin 4-1 in their last league game before heading to Spain to beat Real Betis 2-1 in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League clash on Wednesday.

The hosts sit 10th in the Bundesliga standings with 34 points from 25 games. They will now be looking to continue their newfound form when they play at the weekend.

Bochum returned to winning ways last weekend, beating bottom-placed Greuther Furth 2-1 via goals from Maxim Leitsch and Anthony Losilla, with the former scoring his first-ever Bundesliga goal.

Bochum sit a place and two points behind their weekend hosts in the league table. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they play on Sunday evening.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum Head-to-Head

There have been 18 meetings between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum. The hosts have won half of those games while the visitors have won seven times. There have been two draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a Bundesliga clash back in October last year. Bochum won the game 2-0.

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Bochum Form Guide: W-L-D-W-D

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Ragnar Ache and Diant Ramaj both remain out with injuries and will not play against Bochum this weekend.

Injured: Ragnar Ache, Diant Ramaj

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bochum

Simon Zoller is out with a knee injury and is set to miss out while Jurgen Locadia is struggling with a back injury and is a doubt for the game. Maxim Leitsch, Danilo Soares, and Michael Esser have all tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent as well, while Cristian Gamboa has been suspended due to an accumulation of bookings.

Injured: Simon Zoller

Doubtful: Jurgen Locadia

COVID-19: Maxim Leitsch, Danilo Soares, Michael Esser

Suspended: Cristian Gamboa

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Ansgar Knauff, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Jesper Lindstrom; Rafael Santos Borre

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann; Herbert Bockhorn, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Erhan Masovic, Konstantinos Stafylidis; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Anthony Losilla, Eduard Lowen; Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt are on a run of back-to-back victories, ending a three-game losing and goalless streak. However, their home form this season has been disappointing, winning just three of their 12 home league games.

Bochum's latest result ended a three-game winless run across all competitions. They have, however, won just two league games on the road this season and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Bochum

