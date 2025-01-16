Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th January 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-2 defeat at the hands of Holstein Kiel last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts eased past SC Freiburg by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have an excellent recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 27 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's seven victories.

Borussia Dortmund have won a total of 51 matches against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga - more victories than any other team has achieved against them in the history of the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt have picked up 33 points from their first 17 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their best start to a top-flight campaign since the 1993-94 season.

Borussia Dortmund have lost their last two matches in the Bundesliga and could lose three games on the trot in the competition for the first time since 2017.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have struggled on the domestic front this season and have plenty of issues to address ahead of this fixture. The visitors were defensively shambolic against Holstein Kiel and cannot afford another debacle on Friday.

Eintracht Frankfurt have punched above their weight this season and will look to cement their place in the top four. The hosts are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

