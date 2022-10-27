Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt are set to play Borussia Dortmund at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Daniel Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach in their most recent league game. A brace from Danish forward Jesper Lindstrom and a goal from French midfielder Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe sealed the deal for Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt. France international Marcus Thuram scored the goal for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, beat Stuttgart 5-0 in their most recent league game. A brace from English midfielder Jude Bellingham and goals from centre-back Niklas Sule, American midfielder Giovanni Reyna and young striker Youssoufa Moukoko secured the win for Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won six games, while the other seven have ended in draws.

Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada has scored six goals in the league for Eintracht Frankfurt.

French forward Randal Kolo Muani has nine goal contributions in the league for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Young striker Youssoufa Moukoko has scored four goals in the league for Borussia Dortmund.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently 4th in the league, three points behind league leaders Union Berlin. They have won four of their last five league games, with forwards Daichi Kamada and Randal Kolo Muani in particular impressing. Players like Mario Gotze and Jesper Lindstrom have chipped in with useful performances as well.

Having won the Europa League last season, the Bundesliga side will be keen to build on that success.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are currently 5th in the league, one point behind Eintracht Frankfurt. They have won only two of their last five league games, and despite heavy investment during the summer transfer window, they have struggled to get going.

With the addition of players like Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck and Karim Adeyemi, Borussia Dortmund were expected to challenge for the league title, especially following the departure of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. However, it is clear that a lot of work needs to be done.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BVB



…it’s just October, he’s supposed to be a midfielder and he’s still 19.



Jude will probably become the most expensive midfielder ever. Jude Bellingham has already scored 8 goals this season — including four in Champions League. 🟡…it’s just October, he’s supposed to be a midfielder and he’s still 19.Jude will probably become the most expensive midfielder ever. Jude Bellingham has already scored 8 goals this season — including four in Champions League. 🟡⚫️⭐️ #BVB…it’s just October, he’s supposed to be a midfielder and he’s still 19.Jude will probably become the most expensive midfielder ever. https://t.co/9P8TXGaVgc

Eintracht Frankfurt are in good form heading into this game. However, Borussia Dortmund to edge past their opponents and emerge victorious.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to keep a clean sheet- Yes

