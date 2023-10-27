Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2023

Eintracht Frankfurtentertain Borussia Dortmund at the Deutsche Bank Park in the Bundesliga on Sunday (October 29).

The hosts recorded a comeback 3-1 win at Hoffenheim last week, thanks to first-half goals from Omar Marmoush, Ansgar Knauff and Ellyes Skhiri, in their first game back after the international break.

They beat HJK 6-0 at home in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. Marmoush and Skhiri were on the scoresheet again, while Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe bagged a brace.

Dortmund, meanwhile, have had back-to-back 1-0 wins in their two games following the international break. Julian Brandt's second-half strike helped them beat Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga last week.

Felix Nmecha's 45th-minute winner in the UEFA Champions League helped them win 1-0 at Newcastle United in midweek..

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 107 times across competitions, with Dortmund leading 52-35.

Dortmund have had league doubles over Franffurt in the last two seasons,outscoring them 14-6.

Frankfurt are unbeaten across competitions this season, winning five of seven games.

Dortmund have one defeat in 12 games across competitions.

Franfurt have the best defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding six goals. At home, they have kept three clean sheets in four league games.

Dortmund are unbeaten in six away meetings in the Bundesliga against Frankfurt, winning two.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Frankfurt have 11 goals in their last three games across competitions fter scoring just once in three outings. They're unbeaten in home games in the Bundesliga in 2023. Interestingly, their last defeat at home in the league came against Dortmund in October last year.

Dino Toppmöller does not have any fresh injury concerns, as he will be without Sebastian Rode, Noel Futkeu, Mehdi Loune and Simon Simoni.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the league and are two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen. They have scored seven goals in their last two away games.

Manager Edin Terzic is sweating over the fitness of Emre Can and Julian Brandt. Julian Ryerson was absent against Newcastle and faces a late fitness test.

Home advantage has been a huge factor for Eintracht Frankfurt in recent games, keeping five clean sheets in seven outings across competitions. Borussia Dortmund, though, are unbeaten in six away games against Frankfurt, so a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Frankfurt 1-1 Dortmund.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Omar Marmoush to score or assist any time - Yes