Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Eintracht Frankfurt are set to play Borussia Dortmund at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Bo Svensson's Mainz in their most recent game. A first-half goal from young Danish forward Jesper Lindstrom ensured victory for Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Tayfun Korkut's Hertha Berlin in the league. A second-half brace from forward Marco Richter and a goal from Algerian striker Ishak Belfodil secured the win for Hertha Berlin. Goals from midfielder Julian Brandt and striker Steffen Tigges proved to be a mere consolation for Borussia Dortmund.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won 16 games, lost six and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund beating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2. Goals from experienced attacker Marco Reus, Belgian winger Thorgan Hazard and American midfielder Giovanni Reyna and a brace from star striker Erling Braut Haaland sealed the deal for Borussia Dortmund.

An own goal from right-back Felix Passlack and a goal from Norwegian winger Jens Petter Hauge proved to be a mere consolation for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-L-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-D-L-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt will be without Denmark international Jesper Lindstrom and right-back Danny da Costa. There are doubts over the availability of Norwegian winger Jens Petter Hauge, Croatian midfielder Kristijan Jakic and left-back Christopher Lenz. Morocco international Aymen Barkok is unavailable due to his AFCON duties.

Injured: Jesper Lindstrom, Danny da Costa

Doubtful: Christopher Lenz, Jens Petter Hauge, Kristijan Jakic

Suspended: None

Not available: Aymen Barkok

Borussia Dortmund

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish right-back Mateu Morey, winger Marius Wolf, veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer and French centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou. There are doubts over the availability of Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji, young striker Youssoufa Moukoko and United States of America international Giovanni Reyna.

Injured: Marius Wolf, Marcel Schmelzer, Mateu Morey, Dan-Axel Zagadou

Doubtful: Manuel Akanji, Youssoufa Moukoko, Giovanni Reyna

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp, Martin Hinteregger, Makoto Hasebe, Evan Ndicka, Timothy Chandler, Sebastian Rode, Stefan Ilsanker, Filip Kostic, Ajdin Hrustic, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Santos Barre

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Marin Pongracic, Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Erling Braut Haaland

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently 6th in the league, and have won four of their last five league games. Serbia international Filip Kostic has once again stood out with his performances, with the 29-year old producing six league assists this season playing predominantly as a left wing-back.

"We want to show that we're closer to @BlackYellow than we were in the reverse fixture. But we have to prove that on Saturday. I have great respect for the opponents and their coach Marco Rose."

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, nine points behind league leaders Bayern Munich and five points ahead of 3rd-placed Freiburg. Despite being 2nd in the league, their performances have been inconsistent this season, both in Europe and domestically.

Borussia Dortmund should win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

