Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in an important encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side eased past VfL Wolfsburg by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Monchengladbach have a good recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 16 of their last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's 12 victories.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their three games against Borussia Monchengladbach under Oliver Glasner in the Bundesliga and have won two of these matches.

Borussia Monchengladbach have lost only one of their last eight games away from home against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming in 2018.

Eintracht Frankfurt have managed only 10 points in their last 10 games in the Bundesliga - their worst start to the second half of a campaign since the 2016-17 season.

Eintracht Frankfurt are winless in their last six matches in the Bundesliga - the longest such run of matches for a single team in the competition at the moment.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have been in impressive form this season but will need to take it up a notch to secure a place in Europe. The away side have impressive players in their ranks and will need to put their best foot forward this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have a point to prove on Saturday. Borussia Monchengladbach are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Monchengladbach

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Thuram to score - Yes

