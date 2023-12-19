Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th December 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt this Wednesday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen and will need to bounce back this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Monchengladbach have a good recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 16 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's 12 victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach have lost only one of their last 11 matches away from home against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in 2018.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 31 games preceding this run.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up only 17 points from their 15 games in the Bundesliga this season - their lowest such tally in the competition at this stage of the season in over seven years.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost only one of their last 17 matches at home in the Bundesliga, with their only such defeat during this period coming against VfB Stuttgart this year.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have been fairly impressive this season but have struggled to achieve consistency over the past month. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and will be up against a strong opponent in this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach have impressive player sin their ranks but have not met expectations in the Bundesliga. Eintracht Frankfurt is the better team at he moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurtto win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alassane Plea to score - Yes