Eintracht Frankfurt vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt get their 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign underway when they host Darmstadt at the Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday (August 20).

Frankfurt cruised through the opening round of the DFB Pokal, hammering amateur side Lokomotive Leipzig 7-0 on Sunday.

That followed an unconvincing pre-season campaign, where they thrashed Braunfels 15-1 in their opening friendlies before failing to win their next four outings.

Dino Toppmoller’s men will look to pick up from where they dropped off last weekend as they return home, where they're unbeaten in the Bundesliga this year.

Darmstadt, meanwhile, were condemned to a first-round exit from the DFB-Pokal, as they fell to a shock 4-0 loss against German amateur side Homburg on Monday. Torsten Lieberknecht’s side are winless in six games across competitions since a 10-0 win over Bad Konig in their pre-season opener on July 8.

While Darmstadt will look to recover from Monday’s defeat and get their league campaign off and running, they have struggled on the road, losing their last three competitive games since May.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last five meetings, Frankfurt hold an upper hand in the fixture.

Darmstadt have picked up two wins in that period, including a 1-0 win in their first game back in December 2015.

Lieberknecht’s men are without a win in six games across competitions, losing four,

Frankfurt are unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga since the turn of the year, picking up five wins in nine games.

Darmstadt have lost all but one of their last five competitive games, with the 1-0 win in May over Magdeburg being the exception.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Darmstadt Prediction

Frankfurt will be licking their lips, as they take on a floundering Darmstadt side who are without a win in six games across competitions. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, expect the hosts to pick up a comfortable win.

Prediction: Eintracht 2-0 Darmstadt

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Frankfurt

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Frankfurt’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Eintracht’s last seven games.)