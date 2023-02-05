Eintracht Frankfurt vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7, 2023 

Eintracht Frankfurt will host Darmstadt at Deutsche Bank Park on Tuesday (February 7) in the last 16 of the 2022-23 DFB Pokal.

The hosts kicked off their cup campaign with a 4-0 demolition of Magdeburg in August, with three players getting on the scoresheet, including Daichi Kamada, who scored a brace. Frankfurt then faced Stuttgarter Kickers in the next round and won 2-0 via first-half strikes from Randal Kolo Muani and Hrvoje Smolcic.

Frankfurt are five-time winners of the domestic cup, last lifting the trophy in the 2017-18 campaign. They have struggled in the competition since then, though.

Darmstadt, meanwhile, beat Ingolstadt 3-0 in the first round. They then picked up a well-deserved 2-1 win over Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach, with Phillip Tietz and Aaron Seydel getting on the scoresheet. Darmstadt will now test their mettle against another top-tier side.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Frankfurt and Darmstadt.

Both sides have won two games apiece, with the Eagles winning 2-0 in their most recent clash.

The visitors have kept four clean sheets in their last five competitive outings.

Three of Frankfurt's four league defeats this season have come at home.

Darmstadt have the best defensive record in the German second tier this season, conceding 15 times.

The hosts have scored 40 Bundesliga goals this season. Only league leaders Bayern Munich (52) have scored more.

Die Lilien have kept eight league clean sheets this season, the joint-highest in the division alongside Paderborn.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Darmstadt Prediction

Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last eight competitive outings, picking up five wins and three draws. They have won five of their last six home games and will fancy their chances here.

Darmstadt, meanwhile, are also playing well at the moment, losing just one game throughout the campaign. They have been solid on the road this season but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Darmstadt

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Frankfurt

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four matchups.)

