Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th April 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as FC Augsburg lock horns with an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in an important encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Friday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Preview

FC Augsburg are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have punched above their weight over the past year. The away side eased past Union Berlin by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The hosts slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Augsburg have a slight edge over Eintracht Frankfurt and have won nine out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's eight victories.

Before their 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture last year, Eintracht Frankfurt were on an unbeaten run of seven matches against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt are winless in their last four matches in the Bundesliga - only SV Darmstadt and Werder Bremen have a worse record in the competition during this period.

FC Augsburg have picked up 39 points from their 29 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their best points tally at this stage of the season since the 2014-15 campaign.

FC Augsburg are unbeaten in their last eight matches played out on a Friday in the Bundesliga and have won seven of these games.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt were thoroughly outplayed by VfB Stuttgart last week and have a point to prove going into this game. The hosts have good players in the ranks and will need to work towards securing their place in Europe in the coming weeks.

FC Augsburg are perfectly capable of causing an upset on their day and pulled off a coup in the reverse fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 FC Augsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ansgar Knauff to score - Yes

