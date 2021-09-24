Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Cologne prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In search of their first Bundesliga win of the season, Eintracht Frankfurt welcome FC Cologne to the Commerzbank Arena on Saturday.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga outings and will be looking to maintain this solid run of results.

Eintracht Frankfurt failed to pick up their first win of the season last time out when they played out a 1-1 draw away to Wolfsburg.

Sam Lammaers gave Die Adler the lead in the 38th minute but Wout Weghorst leveled the scores with 20 minutes left on the clock.

It was the fifth draw on the bounce across all competitions for Oliver Glasner’s men, who are yet to taste victory this season and have suffered an early exit from the DFB Pokal.

With four points from five games, Frankfurt are currently 15th in the Bundesliga table, but could rise as high as seventh with a win.

Meanwhile, FC Cologne put in a solid defensive performance last time out when they held Leipzig to a 1-1 draw last time out.

Following a drab first half, Anthony Modeste and Amadou Haidara scored for either side in the second half to force a share of the spoils.

Steffen Baumgart’s men are now unbeaten in their last three outings, picking up two draws and one win.

Cologne have enjoyed a solid start to the season, picking up two wins and two draws from their opening five games and are currently seventh on the log.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Cologne Head-To-Head

FC Cologne head into the game with a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 wins from their previous 29 meetings. Frankfurt have picked up 10 wins in that time, while seven games have ended in draws.

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-D

FC Cologne Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Cologne Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

The hosts will be without the services of Sebastian Rode, Christopher Lenz, Erik Durm and Ragnar Ache who have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Sebastian Rode, Christopher Lenz, Erik Durm, Ragnar Ache

Suspended: None

FC Cologne

The visitors, meanwhile, will take to the pitch without the services of Jannes-Kilian Horn and Tim Lemperle, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Jannes-Kilian Horn, Tim Lemperle

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Cologne Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Makoto Hasebe, Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger; Danny da Costa, Djibril Sow, Kreso Ljubicic, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Jens Petter Hauge; Sam Lammers

FC Cologne Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tim Horn; Jonas Hector, Rafael Czichos, Jorge Mere, Kingsley Ehizibue; Ellyes Skhiri, Florian Kainz, Dejan Ljubicic, Jan Thielmann; Mark Uth, Anthony Modeste

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Cologne Prediction

Frankfurt have struggled to hit their stride this season and are yet to taste victory from their opening five games. Koln, meanwhile, are currently in the top half of the table and could rise as high as fourth with a win. However, we predict the hosts will put up a fight and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 FC Cologne

Edited by Shardul Sant