Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Heidenheim square off at the Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday (October 8).

The hosts' perfect start to their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign came to an end on Thursday with a 2-1 defeat at PAOK.

That was in keeping with their struggles in the Bundesliga, where they're on a five-game winless run, losing once, since a 1-0 win over Darmstadt on August 20. Dino Toppmoller’s side now return home, where they're unbeaten since March.

Meanwhile, Heidenheim turned in a fine defensive show of class last time out, grinding out a 1-0 win over Union Berlin at the Voith-Arena. Frank Schmidt’s men have won two of their last three game, with a 4-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen on September 24 sandwiched between the two wins.

With seven points from six games, Heidenheim are tenth in the standings, level on points with Frankfurt but behind on goal difference.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides, with both teams winning once.

Frankfurt are winless in three games, losing twice, since a 2-1 win over Aberdeen on September 21.

Heidenheim are winless in four away games, losing three, since a 8-0 thrashing of Rostocker FC in the DFB Pokal in August.

Frankfurt are on a run of 12 home games without defeat, winning six, since March.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Heidenheim Prediction

While Frankfurt have struggled in recent weeks, their rousing home form should keep them in good stead. Meanwhile, Heidenhem’s road form is nothing to write home about, so expect Frankfurt to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Frankfurt 2-1 Heidenheim

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Frankfurt

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of Frankfurt’s last nine games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Heidenheim’s last 10 games.)