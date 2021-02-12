Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

A revitalized FC Koln travel to the Commerzbank-Arena on Sunday to take on high-flying Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Koln have won two Bundesliga games in a row, and those six points have taken them up to 14th place. They are four points clear of Hertha BSC and Arminia Bielefeld, with the latter currently occupying the relegation playoff spot.

Markus Gisdol's side aim to leave enough distance between themselves and the rest of the relegation battlers, as they head into the business end of the season.

Last week, Koln were impressive in a 2-1 win in the derby against Borussia Monchengladbach. A brace from Elvis Rexhbecaj gave Koln the points, with Florian Neuhaus scoring the only goal of the game for Gladbach.

Frankfurt, on the other hand, have dreams at the other end of the Bundesliga table. Adi Hutter's side are currently fourth, and have picked up 13 points in their last five league games.

Last time out, Frankfurt were excellent in the second half as they beat Hoffenheim 3-1 away from home.

Ihlas Bebou equalized for Hoffenheim after Filip Kostic's opener, but Evan N'Dicka and Andre Silva scored in quick succession to give Frankfurt the three points.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln Head-to-Head

Koln have won 12 of the last 28 games between these two teams, losing on nine occasions.

The reverse fixture, which was held at the RheinEnergie Stadion in October, finished 1-1. Andre Silva gave Frankfurt the lead with a penalty, but Ondrej Duda equalized for Koln.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: W-W-W-D-W

FC Koln form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Ragnar Ache has been ruled out due to a thigh injury. Erik Durm's participation is in doubt, with the German full-back nursing an injury.

Injured: Ragnar Ache

Doubtful: Erik Durm

Suspended: None

FC Koln

Sebastiaan Bornauw and Sebastian Andersson have both been ruled out for this game, with back and knee injuries respectively.

The involvement of Jonas Hector and Marius Wolf is in doubt. Ismail Jakobs is said to have left the stadium on crutches after last weekend's game against Gladbach, but could be available for this game.

Injured: Sebastiaan Bornauw, Sebastian Andersson

Doubtful: Jonas Hector, Marius Wolf, Ismail Jakobs, Florian Kainz

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln Predicted XIs

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Aymen Barkok, Dijbril Sow, Makoto Hasebe, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Amin Younes; Andre Silva

FC Koln Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Timo Horn; Rafael Czichos, Jorge Mere, Sava-Arangel Cestic; Benno Schmitz, Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Ozcan, Jonas Hector; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Ondrej Duda; Emmanuel Dennis

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln Prediction

Even though Koln have played really well in recent weeks, this is going to be a tough nut to crack for them.

Frankfurt are in superb form at the moment. Their winning momentum and confidence should see Frankfurt beat Koln in this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 FC Koln