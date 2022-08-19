Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Eintracht Frankfurt will host FC Koln at Deutsche Bank Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday, looking to pick up their first win of the season.

The Eagles have collected just one point from two games so far, courtesy of a 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin last weekend. It brought some normalcy back to the club following back-to-back defeats across competitions to heavyweights Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The Bavarians crushed Frankfurt 6-1 in the Bundesliga opener before Madrid beat them in the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 win.

Koln, meanwhile, started their league season on a winning note, beating Schalke 3-1 but were held to a 2-2 draw by RB Leipzig on matchday two. Their momentum was squished further after the Billy Goats went down 2-1 to Fehervar at home in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln Head-To-Head

Koln have won 13 of their last 31 games against Frankfurt, including a 1-0 victory in their last meeting in February 2022. Meanwhile, the Eagles have beaten them ten times during this period.

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W

Koln Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Aurelio Buta is out with a knee problem, while Jerome Onguene is nursing a thigh injury. Almamy Toure went off with a knock to his hamstring in the draw with Hertha Berlin last weekend and will be sidelined on Saturday. Makoto Hasebe could start in Toure's place.

Injured: Aurelio Buta, Jerome Onguene, Almamy Toure

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Koln

The Billy Goats will be without Mark Uth and Dimitrios Limnios for the Frankfurt trip, as they're out with thigh and knee injury respectively.

Manager Steffen Baumgart could play the same XI that held Leipzig to a draw last weekend. Julian Chabot was sent off in their Europa Conference League defeat to Fehervar, but his suspension doesn't apply in league games.

Injured: Mark Uth, Dimitrios Limnios

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln Predicted XIs

Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Makoto Hasebe, Evan Ndicka; Ansgar Knauff, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Christopher Lenz; Mario Gotze, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Santos Borre

Koln (4-2-3-1): Marvin Schwabe; Benno Schmitz, Luca Kilian, Timo Hubers, Jonas Hector; Ellyes Skhiri, Eric Martel; Jan Thielmann, Dejan Ljubicic, Florian Kainz; Florian Dietz.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koln Prediction

Frankfurt have seen a rocky start to their new season, and while Koln haven't covered themselves in glory either but have been in better form.

In this clash of wobbly defences, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 FC Koln

