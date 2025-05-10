Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Eintracht Frankfurt will host FC St. Pauli at the Waldstadion in their penultimate Bundesliga match of the season on Sunday. The hosts, currently third in the standings, are almost guaranteed to finish in the top four and book a spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage next season.

Kiezkicker are 16th in the league table and need to avoid losses in their remaining two games to retain their top-flight status.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last three games, playing two draws. They played Mainz in their previous outing and were held to a 1-1 draw in a closely contested match. Rasmus Kristensen scored in the 16th minute to give them the lead and Jonathan Burkardt equalized for Mainz in the second half.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak end after four games last week, as they suffered a narrow 1-0 home loss to Stuttgart. They conceded in the 88th minute of the match as they fell to their 17th defeat of the league campaign.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC St. Pauli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 21 times in all competitions. Frankfurt have the upper hand in these meetings, recording nine wins. The visitors have five wins and seven games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in the Bundesliga since 2011, and the hosts registered a 1-0 away win.

FC St. Pauli have won just one of their last six Bundesliga away games while suffering three losses.

Eintracht Frankfurt are on a three-game winning streak at home in the Bundesliga while keeping clean sheets.

The visitors have the worst goalscoring record in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 26 times in 32 games, with 16 of these goals scored in away games.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC St. Pauli Prediction

Die Adler are unbeaten in their last four league games, playing two draws and keeping three clean sheets. They have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their nine home meetings against the visitors, recording five wins, and are strong favorites.

Mario Götze is nursing a muscle tear while Kauã Santos remains a long-term absentee. Michy Batshuayi is expected to start from the bench again.

Kiezkicker failed to score for the second consecutive match last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They have won just one of their last eight meetings against Frankfurt, with that win registered at home in 2011.

They have a lengthy absentee list as Abdoulie Ceesay, Philipp Treu, Danel Sinani, Elias Saad, Jackson Irvine, and Sascha Burchert are sidelined with injuries. Nikola Vasilj and Siebe Van der Heyden were sent off last week and will serve suspensions here.

Frankfurt have an unbeaten home record in this fixture, and considering their better recent form, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 FC St. Pauli

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC St. Pauli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

